Hornets basketball earns first win in season opener, down to the wire

The Big Lake girls basketball team went up against Chisago Lakes and fought until the very last second in a one point victory, 42-41.
Big lake started with a huge lead in the first half over Chicago lakes.
Quickly the Hornets were up 12-5, but with 8:29 left in the half the Wildcats took the lead 14-12.
The Wildcats were sent to the line and added two more points. Big lake had a hard time breaking their full court press.
Olivia Stockman tried to score but got called for an offensive foul and then Mia Huberty tried to score a layup down the lane but turned the ball over.
Caela Tighe got the momentum going and scored a three pointer gaining back the lead 17-14.
Ava Vizenor drove to the basket and was fouled. She scored one for the Hornets from the free throw line.
Kadyn Dilger was sent to the line as well and missed both free throws. Hailey Millam earned the rebound and was fouled. She gained one from the line.
The Wildcats called a timeout with 3:56 left in the first half.
The score was 19-18 with Big Lake in the lead.
Millam drove to the basket and was fouled. She earned two points from the line.
Chicago Lakes earned a breakaway and the Hornets sent them to the line. The score was all tied up 21-21.
Big lake and Chicago Lakes each had quick shots at the end of the half, heading into the locker room tied 23-23.
The two teams were neck and neck and continued that way throughout the second half.
Huberty cut to the basket and Tighe gave her the assist she got the and one and made the free throw making the score 28-25 big lake up with 13 minutes left in the game.
Tighe had a big shot for the Hornets. Then on the next play she earned a fast break layup resulting in an and one.
The score was 33-31 with 7:23 left in the game.
Huberty had a rebound put back securing the lead 35-31.
Stockham had a great pass to Huberty down low adding two more points.
Chicago Lakes added two free throws and a layup on the next two plays in the game.
Huberty had another easy basket down on the block for the hornets.
The score was now 39-36 with 2:33 left on the clock.
The Wildcats tied up the game 39-39 with an and one.
Emily Steen was sent to the line for Big Lake and added a point and barely taking back the lead 40-39 with about two minutes left in the game.
With 33 seconds left Chicago Lakes fouled and Huberty was sent to the line. She made one of her two free throws making the score 41-39.
The Wildcats scored with 13 seconds left in the game tying the score 41-41.
With seven seconds left Millam was sent to the line for two shots. She made the first one taking back the lead and Big Lake called a timeout.
Millam missed her second free throw and Chisago Lakes called a timeout with 0.4 seconds on the clock. The score was 42-41 with the Hornets in the lead.
Out of the timeout the Wildcats tried for a layup but missed.
Big Lake earned a win in the season opener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.