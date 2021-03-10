Hornet gymnastics looks ahead to state

The Big Lake gymnastics team had a season high score of 144.875 against St. Francis 137.475 on Thursday, March 4.
Big Lake Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith has watched his team grow stronger every day throughout the season.
Big Lake finished the conference season 6-1 and took second place in the Mississippi 8 conference.
“We are confident with where our girls are at and where they are trending heading into sections,” Golsmith said. “We’ve had to rest some girls due to injuries and other circumstances this season but that has given others girls opportunities to gain experience. We will take these next couple weeks to work on cleaning up our skills and routines for our section meet.
Sections will take place at Big Lake High School on Saturday, March 20.
“Our coaches couldn’t be more proud of this team for their dedication, determination and grit it’s taken to overcome many obstacles this season which has been unlike any other,” Goldsmith said.
Hornet gymnastics is ranked No. 2 in the latest Class A state rankings.
On the vault against St. Francis Britney Krumrei took first place scoring a 9.425.
Grace Kluk came in third scoring a 9.25 and Allie Goracke came in fourth place scoring a 9.
On the bars Lola Visci came in first place with a score of 9.35.
Britney Krumrei took second place with a 9.025 and Grace Kluk took fourth place scoring an 8.9.
On the beam Britney Krumrei came in second place (9.4), Kennadie Ell came in third place (8.975), and Autumn Grunewald came in fifth place (8.8).
Britney Krumrei took the first place title on the floor scoring a 9.45.
Grace Kluk came in second place scoring a 9.375, Kennadie Ell came in third place scoring a 9.325, Allie Goracke came in fourth place scoring a 9.2, and Amber Grunewald came in fifth place scoring a 9.05.
Britney Krumrei took first place in the all around with a season high score of 37.3.
“These girls have been so impressive all year and have really given all that we have asked of them,” Goldsmith said. “It should be an exciting end of the season and we can’t wait to compete at home for sections and hopefully defend our state title from last year.”
