You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hornet girls lacrosse gets new coach and new season

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
c
Buy Now

Lindsey Hartfiel is embarking on her first year as the Big Lake girls lacrosse team head coach this season.

She accepted the job last Spring, but was never able to coach a game due to COVID-19 cancellations.

Her assistant coach is Zach Barzee.

Her goal is simple for this year: be competitive.

“Our goals this season include learning new systems both offensive and defensive, and become a competitive team in the Mississippi 8 Conference,” Hartfiel said.

The seniors are Lilly Berglund, Mackenzie Cypull, Kayla Niedzielski.

“We have a few players who have played lacrosse for a couple of years, and they are pretty talented,” Hartfiel said. “As stated before our team is young, so inexperience may be our biggest weakness. I expect all our players will improve over the course of the season. This team is still young and only in their first couple of seasons of competition, so I am hoping our upperclassman and players who have played lacrosse before will set up and lead the team.”

The Horents first game is on Tuesday, April 19 against Chisago Lakes.

“I’m sure the girls are excited to get back on the field, especially for those that wanted to play last spring and didn’t get the chance to,” Hartfiel said. “With a young program and such a short season it is important to get them rolling right away.”

Tags

Load comments