The Big Lake girls basketball team nearly picked up their first win of the season against North Branch on Friday, Jan, 7. They lost by just four, 45-41 on the road. They fell 53-35 to Delano at home on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and to Zimmerman on the road on Monday.
Rylie Sternquist got the first bucket of the game for the Hornets on a night she had it going for Big Lake.
The blue and gold hustled hard all night, as they usually do. Their hard work led to plenty of offensive rebounds and second chance opportunities. Turnovers plagued the Hornets in the loss, but they defended without fouling very well in the first half.
After trailing by as many as 15, Big Lake went on a little bit of a run to end the first half and Sternquist scored 12 of her 18 points by the break while the Hornets cut the deficit to as close as 10 a couple of different times.
The score at halftime was 30-18.
Their defense was better in the second chance and only gave up 23, but they only were able to manage 17 themselves as they lost 53-35.
Big Lake fouled more in the second half and turned the ball over a few too many times, but Sternquist bullied Delano all night and Kadyn Dilger was all over the offensive paint bringing in a plethora of offensive rebounds.
Sternquist finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Dilger hauled in six boards herself. Jessie Moyer had a great all-around game with seven points, nine rebounds and four assists, leading the team in the last two categories. Emily Steen and Moyer both finished with two steals.
Big Lake 41, North Branch 45
Big Lake nearly secured their first win against North Branch on Friday, Jan. 7. Lexi Moen, Sternquist and Steen all had big games for the Hornets. Moen scored 12 points, Sternquist scored nine with 14 boards and Steen dropped a team high 14 points, three assists and five steals adding seven boards of her own.
Big Lake 51, Zimmerman 66
Big Lake and Zimmerman played their game on Monday after it was rescheduled from Dec. 20, 2021. The Thunder scored at least 32 in both halves defending their home court. Big Lake scored 29 of their own in the second half, but it was not enough to complete the comeback.
Emily Steen nearly messed around and dropped a triple-double with points, rebounds and steals. Steen had 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals. Moen also reached double digit scoring with 15. Sternquist was a monster on the boards, finishing with 17 and just missed a double-double with eight points.
