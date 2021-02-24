Hornet girls bball seniors prove that defense wins games

The Big Lake girls basketball team celebrated their seniors on Thursday, Feb. 18 in a sweet victory over St. Francis.
The Big Lake seniors that were highlighted were Mia Huberty, Caela Tighe, Kendra Berg, Claire Petersen, Hailey Millam, and Ava Vizenor.
Head Coach Reyan Robinson knows the seniors will be dearly missed.
"Seeing these girls play together and getting to honor all that they have done and overcome was such a joy," Robinson said. "They have all grown so much over the last 3 years and it's humbling to be a small part of it. They are all amazing kids and we are going to miss them greatly - on and off the court. As coaches you obviously ask yourself things like "who's going to bring the ball up the floor like Mia? Who's going to light it up from the three-point line like Caela? Who's going to be willing to sacrifice their body for the team like Claire? Who's going to rebound like Hailey? Who's going to direct traffic and break ankles like Ava? and Who's going to keep book like Kendra?"
The final score was 49-22 and the Hornets put in pressure defense early to secure the lead.
Big Lake’s Huberty started the night with a layup.
The Hornets stopped St. Francis in two possessions earning the ball back and giving Tighe a chance to post up for a move down low to score and Vizenor a chance to score a layup bringing the score to 6-0 with 14:27 left on the clock.
St. Francis drove to the basket and Tighe picked up the first foul for the Hornets. One free-throw was made.
Big Lake was playing tough man to man defense.
Emily Steen had a nice drive to the basket, but missed and was fouled and made one from the line.
Huberty fought hard under the basket and earned another two points for Big Lake with 10:50 on the clock and the scoreboard reading 11-1.
St. Francis couldn’t make anything work on offense and the Hornets seemed to be making it look easy.
Huberty picked up another basket and the Saints called a timeout.
St. Francis earned it’s next basket with eight minutes left in the first half. The score was 17-3.
The score at halftime was 28-6.
The Hornets held the Saints to two free-throws and two baskets in the first half.
"We have just been working on a lot of the little things, trying to get better every day and I think that showed on the defensive end vs. St. Francis," Robinson said.
Big Lake was the first to score in the second half and continued to play stellar defense.
Vizenor drove hard to the basket and picked up two points from the free-throw line.
The score was quickly 39-14 with 9:35 on the clock.
Claire Petersen came in and had a nice rebound put back for the Hornets.
With four minutes left in the game the score was 44-16 and Big Lake had a lot of the subs in.
Stockham had a nice layup putting the hornets up by 30 points, 46-16.
The buzzer rang and the scoreboard read 49-22.
Big Lake now sits at No. 2 in the conference behind Becker.
Huberty had 21 points, five rebounds, and three steals.
Steen had nine points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
Tighe had four points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal.
Millam had four points, four rebounds, two assists, and four steals.
Vizenor had four points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals,
Petersen had four points, Emma Jacobs had two points, and Lexi Moen had one point for the night.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.