The Big Lake girls basketball team is hoping the third time is a charm.
After a 54-39 win over St. Francis in the Section 5AAA quarterfinal game Thursday, Feb. 27 at Big Lake, the girls are heading into a rarity in basketball- a tiebreaker.
Big Lake and Monticello will meet in the Section 5AAA semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Buffalo High School.
The game will be the third this season against the Hornets and Magic with both teams losing on their home courts.
Big Lake defeated Monticello 59-45 on January 24 in Monticello. Just a week ago, Monticello got revenge on the Hornets, winning 45-39 February 21 on Big Lake’s home court- hence the tiebreaker.
To earn the February 29 date with Monticello, the Hornets found themselves fighting to find their identity early in the Feb. 27 showdown with the Fighting Saints.
The girls were without Caela Tighe to an ankle injury suffered in the Feb. 21 game at Monticello. Big Lake was forced to play with a team leader in Tighe, who is its second-leading scorer averaging more than 14 points a game. She also leads the team in assists and is one of the team’s top rebounders.
Losing Tighe was disruptive to the Hornets.
“Some of the kids were in new roles, which led to a slower start,” Big Lake head coach Scott Antl said.
Actually, the girls were sluggish.
They climbed out to a 16-6 first-half lead, but watched St. Francis whittle the lead away with a 12-4 run that cut Big Lake’s lead to 20-18 at half time.
It was one of those nights where St. Francis played with a different intensity than the team might usually have- something you see when the playoffs roll around, Antl said.
And Big Lake struggled to find itself. The girls had no problem finding the rim. But Lady Luck wasn’t on their side to put the ball through the net- until the final six minutes of the game.
That’s when the Hornets turned up the heat and did some home-cooking to build a double-digit lead.
“No doubt we struggled at times, but we worked it out of our system,” Antl said.
X
Taylor Moen and Mia Huberty both scored in double figures to lead the Hornets over St. Francis. Moen was hot in the first half and ended up with 12 points for the Hornets. When Moen fell off, Huberty was there to pick up the pace with a hot second half and 18 total points for the Hornets. Reagan Sternquist added 8 points for the Hornets.
There were many defensive stoppers who played a big role in stopping the Fighting Saints and leading the Hornets to victory.
That includes Justena Cichy who had 7 of her 10 rebounds on the defensive side of the ball, and Reagan Sternquist who had 8 rebounds on the night.
The Hornets forced 26 steals, led by Mia Huberty with seven, and five each from Emily Steen and Taylor Moen.
Those stats led to an amazing accomplishment for the Big Lake girls.
They scored on 82 percent of their forced turnovers, Antl said.
“Any time you have a turnover ratio like that, it’s nice to capitalize on it,” he said.
