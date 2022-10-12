 Skip to main content
Hornet boys soccer drops chippy match with Delano

#6 Big Lake starts section 6AA playoffs at #3 Princeton on Saturday

Charly Dongmo

Big Lake junior forward Charly Dongmo (#20) takes a shot against Delano, Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It was a very physical match when Delano visited Big Lake for their last home game of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It was senior night as all the seniors got announced before the start of the game and met their parents at midfield. It was a touching moment before things got heated on the pitch shortly thereafter.

Despite losing 2-0, Big Lake played pretty evenly with Delano throughout the entirety of the match. A lot of time was spent in the middle third of the field. Big Lake did a good job recovering on defense and kept the attack away from Huver for much of the evening.

