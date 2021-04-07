Hornet baseball is stacked with seniors

The Big Lake baseball team is filled with seniors and back in action this Spring.
Loren Holthaus is the Big Lake Head Coach and his assistants are Tony Trudeau, Ryan Prom, and Tyler Halvorsen.
The team managers are Claire Petersen and Kaity Cusick.
The seniors on the team are Will Boeckman, Daniel Chmielewski, Cole Duchene, Josh Hunt, Chandler Nagorski, Aaron Scheeler, Samson Schlegel, Mitchell Spanier, and Brandon Stern.
The hornet captains are Schlegel, Boeckman, and Hunt.
Holthaus has been coaching baseball in Big Lake for over 31 years. This season marks his first year as Big Lake High School Head Coach. His goals are simple.
“To have fun, get better everyday, and win,” Holthaus said.
He can already see the resilience in his squad and the amount of leadership through the seniors.
“Our strength is in the leadership and having all seniors our weakness will be pitching. Our team will rely on having a good defense because the ball will be put in play a lot,” Holthaus said.
The first baseball game is on Friday, April 9 at Sauk Rapids-Rice. Not many of the 2021 Big Lake baseball players have seen varsity time and will have to adjust this season.
“We are hoping to be very competitive in the conference but most of these kids agave not seen varsity so it is really up in the air,” Holthaus said.
Over all, everyone is just excited to be back on the field.
“It really means a lot to the players,” Holthaus said. “They are so excited about playing again that many come early to practice and stay later after practice.”
