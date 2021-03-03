Hornet and Magic gymnasts meet in close match

Gymnastics state title defender Big Lake faced Monticello on Friday, Feb. 26 in a close match-up.
Big Lake defeated Monticello 140.925 to 140.25 despite the Magic scoring its season high.
Monticello Head Coach Kelly Osland was happy with her girls’ performance.
“The girls had an incredible night trailing the state champions by only 0.7,” Osland said. “We are so proud.”
Big Lake Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith thought his team could have performed better.
“Although the varsity team struggled a bit at times they hung on and pulled out a tough conference win,” Goldsmith said.
On the vault Britney Krumrei from Big Lake took the first place spot scoring a 9.4.
Raegan Bryant took second place from the Magic with a 9.225.
Big Lake’s Allie Gorache (8.975) and Lola Visci (8.9) took third and fourth place.
On the bars Hornet Grace Kluk came in first place with a score of 8.7.
Magic’s Bryant and Presley Kass took second and third place with scores of 8.475 and 8.375.
Big Lake’s Visci came in fourth scoring an 8.375.
On the balance beam Hornet’s Krumrei and Amber Grunewald took first and third place with scores of 9.45 and 9.
Magic’s Hailey Schmitz and Bryant took second and fourth place with scores of 9.025 and 8.725.
On the floor Krumrei took fist place again for Big Lake scoring a 9.55.
Monticello’s Bryant, Reagan Wahnschaffe, and Schmitz took second through third place with scores of 9.175, 9.15, and 9.05.
In the all-around Krumrei earned first place for the Hornets scoring a 36.575.
Monticello’s Bryant and Schmitz took second and third place scoring a 35.6 and 34.825.
Big Lake’s Visci took fourth place with a score of 34.375.
The scores were neck and neck through out the entire meet.
Both teams will battle it out in the section meet on Saturday, March 20 in hopes of making it to the state tournament.
