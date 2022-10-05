Home sweet home

 Skip to main content
Magic take care of Bluejackets during 2022 homecoming game

Luke Emmerich hurdle
Sophomore quarterback Luke Emmerich hurdles a defender before being brought down at the 2-yard line during their homecoming game against Cambridge-Isanti, Friday, Sept. 30. Emmerich finished with 93 rushing yards. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello spent last week enjoying their homecoming festivities and the football team capped the week off with a bang. The Magic got the first and last laugh when they took a 7-0 lead before scoring the last 27 points of the game in their 34-6 victory over Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Sept. 30.

It was sophomore QB Luke Emmerich’s breakout party as the dynamic playmaker went off for 241 total yards (148 passing and 93 rushing) with his first three passing touchdowns of the year to send the Monti faithful home happy.

Brock Holthaus touchdown catch
Sophomore Brock Holthaus runs into the end zone after catching a 43-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Luke Emmerich. The score gave the Magic a 14-6 lead right before halftime, Friday, Sept. 30 at Monticello High School.
Wyatt Witschen tackle

Senior Wyatt Witschen makes a tackle for loss in the backfield. He also had an interception, Friday, Sept. 30 at Monticello High School.

