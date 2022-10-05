Home sweet home

Monticello spent last week enjoying their homecoming festivities and the football team capped the week off with a bang. The Magic got the first and last laugh when they took a 7-0 lead before scoring the last 27 points of the game in their 34-6 victory over Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Sept. 30.
It was sophomore QB Luke Emmerich’s breakout party as the dynamic playmaker went off for 241 total yards (148 passing and 93 rushing) with his first three passing touchdowns of the year to send the Monti faithful home happy.
The defense was stellar as usual and after allowing a first quarter touchdown shut out Cambridge-Isanti the rest of the game.
It was total domination from the Magic in a game they never trailed. Emmerich connected with sophomore Brock Holthaus to close the first half that swung momentum heavily in the home team’s favor.
“We put more of a complete game together,” said Head Coach Andy Pierskalla. “Homecoming is always the ultimate distraction all week, but we came out and executed when it mattered and good things happened tonight.”
The defense has been the foundation of the team and that was no different last Friday. Entering the game they were allowing just 12.75 points per game and that dropped to 11.4 for the 3-2 Magic.
“They’ve been the foundation, the backbone, the heart of our team all year. Incredible job by Coach (Cole) Deibele and the d-staff. But you have to have players make plays and we did. Wyatt Witschen with an interception tonight and guys were flying all over the field and having fun,” said Pierskalla.
The defense had three fumble recoveries and an interception on the evening in front of an absolutely jam-packed Memorial Stadium home crowd.
Monti moved the ball well on the first drive, but it stalled in the red zone after a holding call brought back a sensational run by Emmerich in which he hurdled a defender before being brought down at the two-yard line. On 4th-and-12 at the 14-yard line Emmerich went for Holthaus in the end zone, but it was broken up and they turned it over on downs.
The defense was ready however and senior Hayden Hofmann recovered his first fumble of the game and Monti was right back in business. Emmerich and junior Justin Wirtz ran the ball down to the 2-yard line and after Wirtz scampered for 15 yards to set up 1st-and-goal at the 2-yard line was rewarded with another attempt for the opening score. Senior Andrew Roff drilled the PAT and they took a 7-0 lead with 4:45 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive the Bluejackets hit on a long pitch-and-catch that set them up 1st-and-goal at the 3-yard line, but senior Jensen Wallin recovered a fumble on the next play to keep the away team off the board.
Monti’s drive stalled near midfield and were forced to punt and the Bluejackets drove 75 yards that was capped off with a 20-yard touchdown pass that pulled them within one after an unsuccessful two point attempt.
The teams traded three-and-outs and with 1:46 remaining in the half Monti had one last chance to score before halftime.
They took to the air and Emmerich went deep to a wide open Holthaus for a 43-yard touchdown strike to take a 14-6 lead into halftime.
Hofmann recovered his second fumble of the game on the opening drive of the second half to set up Monti nicely. Emmerich then bounced off a would-be tackle for 32 yards to set them up with a 1st-and-goal at the 9-yard line.
Backed up to a 3rd-and-goal at the 13, Emmerich found Wallin for his second touchdown pass of the game and after an unsuccessful two point attempt took a 20-6 lead.
Then Witschen picked off a pass and Emmerich took off for 24 yards on the next play. The Magic drove 88 yards and senior Tyler Hoheisel finished the drive off with a 14-yard touchdown on his only rushing attempt of the game to take a 27-6 lead after Roff’s PAT with 4:33 left in the third.
The red and black started the fourth quarter with the ball after another defensive stop. Emmerich went deep to Holthaus again down the near sideline for 44-yards to set up their final touchdown. Senior Haden Katzenberger caught Emmerich’s third touchdown pass of the game from 9 yards out to put the nail in the coffin as Monti won the game 34-6.
Emmerich was happy to get the monkey off his back after entering the game without a passing touchdown yet on the season, “it felt great. That’s our first touchdown pass of the year right there and it’s our fifth game. It felt great to put up 34 points on the board. It felt good to get the offense going and credit to the o-line they played great tonight,” said Emmerich.
The sophomore went 8-for-18 with 148 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 93 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Holthaus caught 4 passes for 111 yards and a score. Wallin and Katzenburger of course caught the other touchdowns. Wirtz ran for 104 yards on 18 attempts and a score.
The defense was flying and Hofmann finished with 2 fumble recoveries while Wallin had the other. Witschen had the interception and junior Jackson Montgomery had a sack.
The last few games are going to be tough.
Monticello (3-2, 2-1 North Central - Blue) hosts Becker (4-1) at home on Friday for their last regular season home game of the season. The Magic finish on the road with Andover (3-2) on Friday, Oct. 14 and Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-0) on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.