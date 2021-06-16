Hit the local trails with Pedego electric bikes

Pedego electric bikes are opening a shop in Monticello. Paula and Mark Burrows, who hail from Big Lake, are opening up the growing electric bike shop on Walnut Street as early as next week. They’re designed to help you have a comfortable ride with batteries that can last you for miles.
Mark has always been an inveterate biker for a long time. He once picked up an electric bike in Monticello that he used to ride, but it didn’t have the juice to go as long as he wanted. It was older technology, but the Pedego bikes have more powerful batteries that if you pedal, Mark says they could take you upwards of 50 or more miles.
“The batteries will outlast your butt,” said Mark. “They go a long ways. It’s amazing.”
The batteries are made up of lithium ion cells that are used in different electric cars like Tesla etc. They also come with a smart charger that shuts off when your battery is fully charged, about a two to six hour process depending on usage.
They have good warranties too. Each bike has a five year warranty if you register your bike at the time of purchase that includes parts, battery, and theft if you purchase a lock as well.
The Burrows will also provide service for your bikes too. “I appreciate some of the local interest from people who are just looking for a tube or a tire or a chain or something like that,” announced Mark.
One of the big selling points for the bikes are the trails that surround the Monticello area. The trails are perfect to ride the Pedego electric bikes on. “We looked for a place that was as close to trails as we could be,” Paula remarked.
There are several trails to choose from around Monticello. The Bertram Lakes trail,
Montissippi Regional Park, and West Bridge Park just to name a few places that riders could take advantage of.
“There are a lot of trails. Not just here in the city, but not that far away. And we cover a fairly large area,” mentioned Mark about the locations available to ride.
There’s no shortage of places to ride these bikes, and there are several different models that no matter who you are, you’ll be able to find a bike for you.
“We have quite a selection of bikes that could fit everyone’s needs depending on what they’re looking for between trail bikes or city commuters,” commented Paula. “We have bikes that will fit people who have never ridden an electric bike before, up to ones that maybe are pros,” she added.
There are different sorts of shapes and sizes of bikes.
Whether you are trying to get some exercise, explore the outdoors, or just need an excuse to get outside, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to a Pedego bike.
The Pedego bikes coming out of the Monticello store are going to be classified as a class two bike, which means you can take them on any trails that allow bikes. Some trails don’t allow motorized vehicles, but the Pedego bikes aren’t classified as a motor vehicle so those are safe to ride.
Mark described their store as being “softly opened” as of now. They’re still receiving shipments of bikes and parts, but they have a phone set up and are taking calls. They expect a grand opening in the future, but for now they’re still setting up the store. They’re excited to be part of the community and quite literally, set up shop.
The store is located on 321 Walnut Street and Mark and Paula can be contacted by phone at 763-272-1006 or by email at sales@pedegomonticello.com.
