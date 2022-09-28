Monticello girls soccer has featured many great teams over the years, but a conference title has escaped them. With their 1-0 win over St. Francis on Monday they clinched at least a share of the Mississippi 8 title for the first time in program history.
Junior Adrienne Hansen found herself wide open from about 10 yards out and senior Faith Carson fed her a perfect ball that Hansen was able to one-touch past St. Francis’ goalkeeper Emma Knack for the game-winning goal just six and a half minutes into the game.
“It feels really good to just take care of business,” said Hansen after the game. “We’re always like an almost team, so it feels good to finally win,” Hansen also said.
The Magic peppered the future division I keeper all game as she finished with 24 saves in the loss.
Monticello was in-sync all game. They played great defensively and kept starting goalkeeper Sam Brown from facing too many shots as she had her seventh shutout this year, including three straight.
Junior Bella Vasoli set the tone right away with a shot on goal just 20 seconds into the game. The Saints had a shot go wide about 40 seconds later, but then struggled to get their shots on frame on their limited remaining opportunities.
Senior Sophia Haase drew a foul in the fifth minute to earn a free kick but Monti’s shot was saved easily by Knack.
However it only takes one.
Monticello got that one with 33:23 left in the first half. The Magic had the ball out wide in the attacking third and Hansen worked her way to the middle of the field inside the 18. Carson fed her a smooth pass across the turf and Hansen did the rest. Knack was late coming off her line and Hansen’s shot was well placed for her first goal of the season.
There was some nice back-and-forth, but the ball didn’t spend much time on Monticello’s defensive third of the field very often.
The score stayed 1-0 into halftime and there wasn’t another goal during the last 40 minutes either.
The game was physical, but clean. Monticello received one yellow card, but it was for taking too long on throw-ins according to the ref and not an aggressive tackle.
There was a lot more back-and-forth and both teams played with a lot of intensity. Brown made a big save with just about 10 minutes left to force a corner that the Magic were able to successfully clear.
With under a minute left, the Saints looked to be building one last good look, but senior Taylor Brandt made a perfect slide tackle to clear the ball away from the middle of the field and they hung on to win 1-0.
The win guaranteed Monticello a share of the conference title at minimum, but of course they want to seal the deal on Thursday as the sole conference champions when they host Chisago Lakes.
“The section and conference banner in the gym for us is blank. All it says is girls soccer. This is a big one. It guarantees us a share, but like I told the girls after the game tonight, we got one more to take care of on Thursday because I want the whole thing to ourselves. I don’t want to share with anybody and this puts us in a great spot to do that. But we still have to show up on
Thursday and get the last one done and taken care of and we can celebrate that at the end of it,” said Head Coach Nate Budish.
The 1-0 victory was their fifth straight win. They beat Princeton 8-0 last Thursday, Sept. 22 for their fourth. Haase was the star of that show with 5 goals and 2 assists. She leads the team with 14 goals and 14 assists in just 12 games. Vasoli also had 2 goals with an assist and junior Skylar Ellis had a goal as well. Seniors Olivia Hanson and Sonja Olson also had 1 assist each.
The big game is at 5 p.m. on Thursday at home at Monticello High School. Monticello is 10-1-1 and 6-0 in conference play. Chisago Lakes is 4-7, but 3-3 in conference play. Monti is then on the road against Alexandria (10-1-0) on Saturday, hosts Mound Westonka (5-4-1) on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. and finishes the regular season with an away game at Hutchinson/GSL (2-9-0) on Thursday, Oct. 6.
