Junior Adrienne Hansen (8) scores the game-winner in the first half against St. Francis in their 1-0 win, Monday, Sept. 26 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello girls soccer has featured many great teams over the years, but a conference title has escaped them. With their 1-0 win over St. Francis on Monday they clinched at least a share of the Mississippi 8 title for the first time in program history.

Junior Adrienne Hansen found herself wide open from about 10 yards out and senior Faith Carson fed her a perfect ball that Hansen was able to one-touch past St. Francis’ goalkeeper Emma Knack for the game-winning goal just six and a half minutes into the game.

