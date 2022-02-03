Big Lake basketball seems to have a flair for the dramatic. They split their week 1-1 after coming away victorious against Brooklyn Center at home on Thursday, Jan. 27 before dropping another home game to the Mississippi 8 leaders Princeton the very next day.
Mitchell Hill was a flamethrower for the Hornets on a night they needed a big-time shot maker from somebody against the Centaurs and Quyavant Douglas and his 31 points.
Hill hit a number of shots from beyond the arc and led the team with 18 points. Big Lake got a balanced scoring attack with five different players reaching double digits.
“Mitchell (Hill) was huge. We spent the last couple of days talking about you have to get out of your comfort zone because you’re never going to be wide open. You’re too good of a shooter. You’re gonna have to shoot it and be ready,” said Head Coach Tom Crtichley.
Oh boy, was he ready.
The Hornets got buckets from Joe Stepp, Kade Layton and an early three from Hill to get a quick 7-2 lead before the Centaurs tied the game at 7-7. The Hornets went on a run, highlighted by a Carson Kunz putback dunk and a deep ball from Stepp.
Of course the Centaurs went on their own run and tied the game at 22 before Hill splashed another three. They needed his outside scoring on a night they missed a few too many shots inside at times.
The Hornets went into the break leading 34-32.
After halftime Big Lake got three’s from Kade Layton and Stepp. The Hornets were a little sloppy with the ball at times, but the outside shooting was their saving grace. Brooklyn Center kept making runs to tie the game, but the Hornets made sure they didn’t lose the lead outright.
After the away side tied the game at 47 the Hornets went on another run sparked by a Kade Layton bucket and of course, more deep shots from Hill. Kunz finished his second dunk of the game and increased their lead to nine, 58-49.
It looked like the Hornets would run away with it at the end when who else but Hill made another three to make it a 64-52 game with about 6:30 left. They maintained about a ten point lead until the final minute. Johnny O’Brien was called for an offensive foul with 45.9 left and the Centaurs scored to get within six.
That was basically it as the Hornets made their free throws down the stretch to finish off Brooklyn Center 83-76.
“Felt a lot better,” said Hill. “I’ve been off for a few games, but it was good to get back into it,” he added. He knew it was going to be his night when he hit his third three. He gave a Tyler Herro-like snarl after making a shot late and the confidence was oozing out of him.
Hill finished with 18, Kunz had 15, Stepp had 14, Kade Layton had 13 and O’Brien had 10.
Big Lake (7-8,1-4 M8) hosts Monticello (7-8,4-1) on Thursday and Chisago Lakes (2-14,1-6 M8) on Saturday.
Princeton 77, Big Lake 69
Big Lake hosted conference leader Princeton on Friday, Jan. 28 and dropped their second half of their back-to-back. The game was tied 33-33 at halftime, but Princeton put the pedal to the metal and outscored Big Lake 44-36 the rest of the way. Kunz had a team high 18 points. Stepp chipped in 15 and Owen Layton and Hill both had 11.
