RiverHawks celly

The RiverHawks surround Josie VanKuyk after she scored the game-winner in overtime against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids, Thursday, Nov. 17 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

A lot can change in a year, but to open their season the North Wright County RiverHawks were looking to avenge their 1-0 loss from the section 5AA quarterfinals last season against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids.

The RiverHawks lost their top two scorers from last year, Sydney Peterson to graduation and Lilly Gillespie to injury, so NWC was going to need to find scoring from other sources.

Jadyn Weiser

Senior goaltender Jadyn Weiser makes one of her 30 saves in their overtime win on opening night, Thursday, Nov. 17 at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.

Tags

Load comments