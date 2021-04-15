Hannah Mayer is off to Mankato

Hannah Mayer is a natural athlete when it comes to tennis. Her love for tennis was sparked by an older Monticello student - Alex Revenig.
Mayer was in fifth grade when she saw her first Monticello girls tennis match.
It was right there at the high school tennis courts that she realized she wanted to become the best she could as an athlete.
“Alex Revenig was a senior in high school and when I learned about her accomplishments made me want to get better at tennis,” Mayer said.
Mayer knew she loved tennis, but something about the sport made her want to give it her full attention.
“I love that while I’m on the court it is an individual sport,” Mater said. “Even though my win of loss goes towards a collective team score, from he time I step on the court to the time I step off it’s all up to me. If I’m playing well, I have myself to give credit to. If I’m not playing well, I have myself to blame and no one else.”
It wasn’t until the second half of her senior year at Monticello High School that she made the decision to play tennis at the next level. She said that she never thought it would be a possibility and then college offers started rolling in.
She will attend the Minnesota State University - Mankato next year as a freshman and play on the women’s tennis team for head coach Ryan Kucera.
Mayer said her high school coaches did a great job of preparing her for college athletics.
“My high school experience playing tennis taught me many lessons not only about the sport, but also about life,” Mayer said. “All of my coaches were recalling good at taking situations that happen on the court and relating them to real life.”
Mayer is definitely a realist. She knows that she doesn’t have an easy ride to college and she has to work hard every day. She has recently started training with high school assistant coach Brian Rousslang in order to prepare her for her college endeavors.
“I’ve always been told that I have a lot of potential and I had the talent as long as I kept working hard,” Mayer said. “Talent can’t get you as far as hard work can.
When Mayer starts her freshman year at Mankato she will decide if she wants to major in social work or nursing.
Beyond academics she’s looking forward to moving away from home and becoming more of an adult. She’s ready to take the next step in her life and find out more about herself and others.
“I look forward to getting to meet new people and have new experiences,” Mayer said.
Mayer met her future teammates virtually, but hasn’t met them in person yet.
She’s most excited to make the things that she’s learned in high school and apply them to her college years.
Mayer will continue her quiet but impactful leadership on the Mankato tennis squad.
“I am often a silent leader and lead by example,” Mayer said. “I hope to be a leader by always working my hardest and giving my best efforts every chance I get.
