Halle Dahlheimer college

Halle Dahlheimer (7) scores three goals and an assist against Moorhead, Wednesday, June 1.

 Jeremy Lagos

2022 Monticello High School graduate Halle Dahlheimer has committed to play lacrosse for Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina.

Dahlheimer was tied for second on the Magic last season with 28 points (22 goals/6 assists) in 14 games. Monti finished second in the Mississippi 8 to Chisago Lakes and Dahlheimer had 3 goals and an assist in a 8-7 loss to Moorhead during the section playoffs.

