2022 Monticello High School graduate Halle Dahlheimer has committed to play lacrosse for Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina.
Dahlheimer was tied for second on the Magic last season with 28 points (22 goals/6 assists) in 14 games. Monti finished second in the Mississippi 8 to Chisago Lakes and Dahlheimer had 3 goals and an assist in a 8-7 loss to Moorhead during the section playoffs.
Monticello’s latest college committed student-athlete liked her new school because she thought it was the best fit for her.
“Of all the different places I looked at, Newberry was the best fit for me. It’s a smaller school that has a good business program and they gave me the opportunity to play sports at a collegiate level. I have also wanted to go out-of-state for college and experience something completely new from Minnesota, and Newberry offers just that,” said Dahlheimer.
She will be forever grateful for her time spent in Monticello for the people that she met and the lessons they taught her along the way, “Not only through school did I form relationships with teachers and classmates; but through sports I was able to develop an outstanding support system of coaches and teammates. All of my coaches have given great advice to me. I guess to sum it all up would be to work hard and have fun doing it,” added Dahlheimer.
In college she’s excited for the opportunity to grow as a person and invent herself in her own image. She’s forcing herself to be in a bit of an uncomfortable situation being so far away from home because she knows that it will help her in the long run.
Some of her favorite memories of Monticello will be attending sporting events. “Carpooling to football or hockey games to cheer on the boys, getting pregame tea bombs with the girls and goofing around in the locker room post-win are all small things I’ll really miss,” Dahlheimer said.
Last year The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team went 11-8 and won a postseason game for the first time in program history.
