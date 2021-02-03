Gus Hangsleben juggles COVID-19 for four seasons

Gus Hangsleben is a four-sport athlete from Monticello who knows how to balance a lot of different things in his life.
One thing that he wasn’t prepared to juggle was COVID-19.
“It’s made sports so much more stressful with not knowing if we could be canceled at any time and having to wear masks makes it worse,” Hangsleben said.
He was constantly on edge, never knowing if his sports season was going to conclude early. There were ever-changing rules and regulations to follow, along with adding another piece of equipment to his sports uniform - a mask.
The strangest thing was having to spread out on the football field and now having to wear a mask on the basketball court, Hangsleben said.
“It was weird,” he said. “Whenever we got into a huddle or anything we would have to space out and just think about what we are doing more because of it.”
Hangsleben has been playing football since he can remember. He has many memories of playing football in the backyard with his brother and dad. It’s something he loved at a young age and became disciplined in as he grew older.
Hangsleben is an offensive lineman and defensive end. In his senior season he played in six games, had seven tackles, 20 assisted tackles, and 0.5 sacks.
Hangsleben will be heading to the University of Jamestown in the fall to play football.
He had offers from a few schools like Minnesota State University Moorhead and Concordia College in St. Paul, but he felt Jamestown, in Jamestown, North Dakota, was the best match for him.
“I chose Jamestown because I really liked the school, coaches, especially Brion Mistro, and I have a lot of family in the area and it seemed like a good fit for me,” Hangsleben said.
Hangsleben said that he’s ready to play football at the next level.
“I’m a strong player that is always reliable to get something done when it needs to be done,” Hangsleben said.
Hangsleben is also a huge team player. One thing he said he’s learned from all of his high school coaches is that you can’t win a game on your own.
“You’ll never win a game if you don’t work together and give it your all,” Hangsleben said.
He said his favorite memories from his senior football season in Monticello is winning every single home game and winning the final game of his high school season.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
