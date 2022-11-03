Monticello girls cross country team 2022

The Monticello girls cross country team finished as section runner-ups with 55 points. Back row, L-R: Kim Nygaard, Hope Guertin, Josey Nygaard, Ellie Erickson, Bella Witschen, Katrina Hellman, Phoebe Figenshau, Gail Grieme. Front row, L-R: Rod Landkammer, Alexis Rimmer, Isabel Mahoney, Thursday, Oct. 27 at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello girls cross country returns to St. Olaf College this Saturday after finishing as section runner-ups at the section 5AA meet at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The Magic were running on their home turf, and ahead of the pack was freshman Isabel Mahoney. Mahoney was the section individual champion after re-breaking her own program 5k record by finishing the race in 18:39.0, 10.9 seconds faster than second place finisher, senior Hailee Zimpel from Zimmerman.

