The Monticello girls cross country team finished as section runner-ups with 55 points. Back row, L-R: Kim Nygaard, Hope Guertin, Josey Nygaard, Ellie Erickson, Bella Witschen, Katrina Hellman, Phoebe Figenshau, Gail Grieme. Front row, L-R: Rod Landkammer, Alexis Rimmer, Isabel Mahoney, Thursday, Oct. 27 at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park.
Monticello girls cross country returns to St. Olaf College this Saturday after finishing as section runner-ups at the section 5AA meet at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The Magic were running on their home turf, and ahead of the pack was freshman Isabel Mahoney. Mahoney was the section individual champion after re-breaking her own program 5k record by finishing the race in 18:39.0, 10.9 seconds faster than second place finisher, senior Hailee Zimpel from Zimmerman.
“I’m at a loss for words,” said Mahoney. “I did not expect this, I expected to get second. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity… I was just so happy to be there with her (Hailee Zimpel). I just pushed myself to take it a step further and maybe even beat her. Once I got past her I started pushing myself harder because I didn’t want her to pass me again.”
Mahoney broke her own program record for the third time this season. She didn’t expect to get her time so low this year, despite running about 300 miles over the course of 10 weeks during the summer to train for the season. The freshman’s original goal was just to crack 19 minutes this season. Head Coach Gail Grieme mentioned that breaking the record three times in one season is unheard of.
The Magic scored 55 points as a team, five back of the section champions, Becker.
Junior Josey Nygaard (18:54.1) finished in third place for Monticello. Eighth grader Alexis Rimmer (21:14.2) was the next Monti girl to cross the finish line in 17th place and was quickly joined by two of her teammates. Junior Hope Guertin (21:35.1) wasn’t too far behind Rimmer in 21st and senior Anabella Witschen (21:35.2) was literally right on Guertin’s heels to finish 22nd. Junior Katrina Hellman (22:14.2) finished in 29th and seventh grader Phoebe Figenshau (22:32.6) impressed by finishing 33rd out of the 70 runners. Six out of the seven Magic runners finished with their new PR’s. Nygaard moved into second place on the program’s big board.
“(Assistant Coach Kim) Nygaard and I are so happy and so proud of them. They work so hard and they have such big hearts and they care so much for each other and the team and the program,” said Grieme.
“It’s crazy. It was such an emotional moment. We were all hoping to get to state because last year we did too. Everybody kept pushing and we built that gap and everybody did amazing,” Mahoney said.
Last year the Magic finished in fifth place at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament. Now the girls return to St. Olaf College to see if they can improve on that finish on Saturday. The class AA girls’ race begins at 2:30 with the awards ceremony scheduled for approximately 4:15 after the conclusion of the boys’ race.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.