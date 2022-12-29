 Skip to main content
Grace Sawatzke to have jersey retired Thursday

Grace Sawatzke layup

Grace Sawatzke shoots a layup for the Magic. Sawatzke is the all-time leader in points, assists, and steals for Monticello girls basketball. 

 Monticello Times file photo

2014 Monticello High School graduate Grace Sawatzke is going to have her jersey retired this Thursday before the Monticello girls basketball game against Sauk Rapids-Rice. Sawatzke is the program’s all-time leader in points (2,014), assists (500), and steals (374).

The floor general led the Magic to their first three Minnesota State High School League state tournament appearances, finishing fourth in 2013 when she was named to the All-State Tournament Team. In that 2013 state tournament run, she led the team with 18 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 6.0 assists per game.

