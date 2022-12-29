Grace Sawatzke to have jersey retired Thursday

2014 Monticello High School graduate Grace Sawatzke is going to have her jersey retired this Thursday before the Monticello girls basketball game against Sauk Rapids-Rice. Sawatzke is the program’s all-time leader in points (2,014), assists (500), and steals (374).
The floor general led the Magic to their first three Minnesota State High School League state tournament appearances, finishing fourth in 2013 when she was named to the All-State Tournament Team. In that 2013 state tournament run, she led the team with 18 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 6.0 assists per game.
Monticello announced during the 2022 homecoming football game that Sawatzke’s number was going to be retired this Thursday.
She had no idea it was happening.
“I actually had no idea. It was a surprise,” said Sawatzke. “The moment that I knew what was going on was when they were announcing it at the homecoming game.”
She was told that Monticello needed help with the concession stand for the game and after helping she was standing by the field when they made the announcement.
“They actually made up that they needed help on the field and then I knew something was happening because they were dragging me out there and then it was on the jumbotron,” said Sawatzke.
Sawatzke really enjoyed her time with Monticello girls basketball and mentioned she had great teammates, great coaches, and a great community and atmosphere. “Everyone was really dedicated to the program, not just myself, but everyone involved,” said Sawatzke. “I was just really blessed to be able to have a whole community and team that was invested.”
The 2014 graduate started playing on varsity as an eighth grader and helped bring them to the state tournament her last three seasons on the team.
“I was just really fortunate to have like a whole team full of people who their main goal was to go to state. For a lot of us, it was our main sport and that was something that we were working for. Since I was in eighth grade everyone on the team had the same goal. So it was something that was built up,” said Sawatzke.
In 2011-2012 they lost their first state game to DeLaSalle. Sawatzke had 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists. In their second year back in 2012-2013 they beat Fergus Falls in the opening round 79-78 in double overtime. Sawatzke had 23 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. They lost their next game to DeLaSalle again. Sawatzke had 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists with another three steals. They then lost to Richfield in the third-place game. Her senior year they lost to Minneapolis Washburn in the opening round.
“Just the whole experience was awesome,” said Sawatzke.
She scored her 1,000th career point against DeLaSalle in their first state tournament game and scored her 2,000th career point in the section final her senior year in a 68-64 win over Orono.
Her favorite memory was winning that first state game in double-overtime. “I was excited and elated, but it was more so watching everyone else. Their excitement and energy is not something you can magically make appear. So from all my teammates and all the coaching staff to the principals at the time and the fan section,” said Sawatzke.
That double-overtime victory game was played in “The Barn”, which is the nickname for Williams Arena, where the University of Minnesota plays its home games. Sawatzke praised the atmosphere playing in that building.
“I remember that my dad said don’t get in foul trouble. That was one thing he told me and I got into foul trouble,” laughed Sawatzke.
“The things that were happening in this game were like things that you would watch as a kid. Like these really intense games in the state tournament… it was just like, overtime, another overtime. We get a steal, we get a bucket, they make a three, we match the three,” mentioned Sawatzke.
Being the all-time program leader in points, assists, and steals is an incredible achievement, but Sawatzke doesn’t necessarily care about having those individual accolades, it was more about an appreciation for the grind and what it took to get there.
“I don’t really care about individual accomplishments, but what I do care about is what it took for me to get there and the lessons that I’ve learned in terms of like, discipline, in practice, and dedication,” said Sawatzke.
She started the grind at an early age, practicing for one to three hours a day beginning in second grade.
“It wasn’t like I just magically woke up and was good at basketball or way more athletic than everyone else. It was all the practices that my dad did together at the community center,” said Sawatzke.
She appreciates how much the local community cares about the people who come through Monticello and their appreciation for local sports.
“Everyone doesn’t just get to go to a high school and have a community that cares about them,” said Sawatzke about the local community. “That says a lot about the Monticello community as a whole and that they care about part sports or just the district itself.”
She hopes she can be looked at as a role model for young girls in Monticello with the precedent that working hard is the key to getting to where one wants to go.
“I feel like the jersey retirement puts me as a role model for youth basketball or young girls that you can do whatever you want to do if you put in the time. I hope that’s what the jersey will symbolize as opposed to some of my other records,” said Sawatzke.
Sawatzke’s jersey retirement ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, before the girls’ basketball game against Sauk Rapids-Rice.
