Micah Sieben
Buy Now

Junior Micah Sieben chips himself onto the green playing hole seven at the Monticello Country Club, Monday, April 24. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello boys’ golf team got their season started at The Ponds Golf Course in Oak Grove, MN on Tuesday, April 18. They were one of eight schools in action and had the second-best day of all the schools.

As a team, Monticello shot 326, six strokes behind Chisago Lakes for the lead and one ahead of third-place North Branch.

Tommy Disch

Tommy Disch tees off of hole three at the Monticello Country Club.

Tags

Load comments