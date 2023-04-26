The Monticello boys’ golf team got their season started at The Ponds Golf Course in Oak Grove, MN on Tuesday, April 18. They were one of eight schools in action and had the second-best day of all the schools.
As a team, Monticello shot 326, six strokes behind Chisago Lakes for the lead and one ahead of third-place North Branch.
The Magic had a surprising leader after their first event. Freshman Brady McGriff shot a 78, tied for the fifth-best score of the day amongst all of the golfers. McGriff was the only Magic player to break 80. He shot a 38 over the back nine after hitting an even 40 after nine and finished only two strokes back of the meet champion, Nicholas Melvin (North Branch).
Junior Quinten Haas (82) had the second-best score of the day for Monti. Junior Tommy Disch and freshman Carter Lemke both shot an 83 to round out the scoring for Monti. Junior Micah Sieben shot 85 and senior Brady Bergstrom shot 87.
The back nine was slightly better for Monticello. They shot a combined 157 over the last nine holes after shooting 162 over the first nine.
After getting their legs underneath them, Monticello hosted a meet at the Monticello Country Club on Monday for their second event of the season.
The course was a bit damp and a light mix of snow sprinkled itself in throughout the day. But despite mother nature’s best objections, Monticello and the seven other schools stuck their pins in the ground and went to work.
Monticello took advantage of their home course and edged out a three-stroke win over Chisago Lakes, 324-327.
Disch led the Magic to victory after shooting a team-best 79. Bergstrom finished one stroke behind Disch after shooting an even 40 on both halves of the course. McGriff found himself on the scorecard once again after shooting an 82. Haas rounded out the Magic’s scorers with an 83. Lemke (85) and Sieben (86) also represented Monti.
Once again Monticello fared better on the back nine than they did on the front. After shooting a combined 164 in the first half of the meet, Monticello shot a meet-best 144 on the back nine to enact a little early-season revenge against the Wildcats.
A week after shooting 83 and a 16th-place individual finish, Disch took four strokes off his score and catapulted himself into a second-place finish. Bergstrom (tied-fourth) and McGriff (tied-ninth) also finished inside of the top 10.
It’s a great start to the season for a team with conference and section championship aspirations.
The boys played at Bulrush Golf Course on Tuesday for their third meet of the season. They’re scheduled to play in an invitational at Grand National Golf Club in Hinckley, MN on Friday. On Tuesday, May 2 they travel to Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker for a meet.
