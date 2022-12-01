Cailyn Olesen returns for her seventh season as the head coach for the North Wright County RiverHawks and she is assisted by Andy Tufto, Paige Jensen, and Riley Felton. Last season North Wright County finished their season 14-11-1 (6-4-1) and finished second in the Lake Conference to Edina. Their season ended in a 1-0 loss to Champlin Park/Coon Rapids
The highlight of last season was a 2-1 win over Minnetonka, who lost to Andover in the Class AA state championship game. Starting goaltender Jadyn Weiser made 38 saves in that win, now a senior, the RiverHawks will once again be counting on Weiser to be the backbone of the team.
Sydney Petersen, Chloe Finnerty, and Jenna Kyono graduated from last year’s team. Peterson led the team with 40 points (22 goals/18 assists) and Finnerty was an All-State defender. Lilly Gillespie, who was second on the team with 30 points last season (11 goals/19 assists), tore her ACL during lacrosse last spring and will also miss the season. Dani Weiland, Adrienne Hansen, Josie VanKuyk, Annica Walters, Lucy Felling, and Eva Nelson join Weiser as impact players from last year’s team.
Hansen and VanKuyk have already made their mark this year when they combined for three goals in a come-from-behind 3-2 overtime win against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in the season opener. Wesier had 30 saves in the win and has a chance to be the all-time program leader in shutouts and second in saves. She also had 29 saves in a 6-1 loss to Hill-Murray in their second game of the season.
With a young group of defenders, Weiser is going to be the key for the RiverHawks this season as they might struggle to score in most games playing in a tough Lake Conference. VanKuyk leads the team with three points (2 goals and 1 assist) with Hansen (1 goal and 1 assist) and Ali Schaefer (2 assists) tied for second on the team in points through two games.
“We are a team that is going to work extremely hard and work together as a team. We have a returning goalie that is a rock for us and a core returning group of forwards. We will be a little new on the defensive side and will need some girls to step up into those positions,” said Olesen.
The penalty kill has been perfect to start the season going 3-for-3 in game one and 5-for-5 against the Pioneers in game two. They’ve also scored one power play goal in each game so the RiverHawks will go as far as Weiser and the special teams can take them.
