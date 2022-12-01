North Wright County RiverHawks’ 2022-2023 captains

The North Wright County RiverHawks’ 2022-2023 captains, Adrienne Hansen (left), Josie VanKuyk (middle), and Eva Nelson (right).

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Cailyn Olesen returns for her seventh season as the head coach for the North Wright County RiverHawks and she is assisted by Andy Tufto, Paige Jensen, and Riley Felton. Last season North Wright County finished their season 14-11-1 (6-4-1) and finished second in the Lake Conference to Edina. Their season ended in a 1-0 loss to Champlin Park/Coon Rapids

The highlight of last season was a 2-1 win over Minnetonka, who lost to Andover in the Class AA state championship game. Starting goaltender Jadyn Weiser made 38 saves in that win, now a senior, the RiverHawks will once again be counting on Weiser to be the backbone of the team.

