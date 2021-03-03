Goalie Nash Wilson sets mark for most Moose wins

Monticello hockey player Nash Wilson has had his eye on a certain goal since he first joined the program.
His goal was the break the Monticello High School record for wins as a Moose.
He broke that record and earned his 40th win on Thursday, Feb. 18 against Cambridge-Isanti, 5-1.
Wilson had 22 saves in that game and a .957 save percentage in the net.
Nash is a senior this season and only had a few more games left in the season to accomplish his goal.
He knew he needed just one more win heading into the game against the Yellow Jackets.
“Yes, I knew before the game that I only needed one more win to break it,” Wilson said. “It felt great to break that record and that was just a small goal of this season.”
Monticello Head Coach Eric Nelson was happy to be a part of the success.
“It’s always fun to be part of milestones,” Nelson said. “It not only means that the individual is doing well but it mean that the team is having success.”
The team has six wins so far this season and five losses.
Wilson has made 274 saves this season out of 298 attempts against him. He currently has a .919 save percentage for the season.
He’s been the varsity Monticello goalie since he was a sophomore. That’s when his record-breaking journey began.
“It was a goal of mine when I came into the program,” Wilson said. “It was a hard goal but it wasn’t out of reach and I wasn’t stopping until I broke it.”
Coach Nelson wasn’t surprised by the goalie’s feat at all. In fact, it was right on character for Wilson.
“His drive to meet his goals is always on display,” Nelson said. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to watch him develop
and mature into the fine young man he is today. He’s always had a little swagger, even when he came in to the program as a sophomore. Through those few years he’s had some humbling experiences which has turned him in to a better goaltender and person and driven him to succeed even more.”
Wilson didn’t need to be reminded by anyone. He had been counting all season and waiting patiently to break the Monticello record.
“No one told me that I broke the record,” Wilson said. “I just knew from the start of this season how many wins I needed to break the record.”
The senior goalie said that he wasn’t looking for a celebration. He was just relieved to know he hit that 40th win before he graduated.
“There wasn’t really a celebration the team just gave me a congratulations after the game and we moved onto the next game,” Wilson said.
The Moose have five games left on the schedule to wrap up the 2021 hockey season. Monticello is No. 2 in the Mississippi 8 conference and hope to defeat No. 1 Chisago Lakes to move past the section tournament.
