Lauren Moorhouse
Lauren Moorhouse (#21) runs with the ball in transition against STMA. She scored a goal in the second half against the Knights, Monday, May 1 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

As of Monday night, the Monticello girls’ lacrosse team is still searching for their first win of the season. They dropped to 0-4 after losing 9-2 to STMA. It was another rough game offensively for the Magic. They allowed the Knights to score early as Monti struggled with turnovers and getting shots on net.

Eventually, they started to find a bit of a rhythm but it appears the conditioning is still catching up to speed and the fundamentals started to go as the girls got tired.

Julia DeChene
The team surrounds Julia DeChene (#3) after her first half goal.
Ali Schaefer lacrosse
Ali Schaefer (#10 white) fights to collect a ground ball against the Knights.

