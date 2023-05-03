As of Monday night, the Monticello girls’ lacrosse team is still searching for their first win of the season. They dropped to 0-4 after losing 9-2 to STMA. It was another rough game offensively for the Magic. They allowed the Knights to score early as Monti struggled with turnovers and getting shots on net.
Eventually, they started to find a bit of a rhythm but it appears the conditioning is still catching up to speed and the fundamentals started to go as the girls got tired.
It was a tale of two halves. Despite the slow start Monti started to figure it out and with 20.8 seconds left in the first half freshman Julia DeChene got the Magic on the board.
It was a long time coming because Monti got close to scoring a few times but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. They didn’t consistently do the little things correctly and that cost them big time.
“When you look at it, ground balls is a huge one,” said Monticello Head Coach Shane Weber. “We start to get tired. We start missing passes, catches. It’s little things like that. Forcing it when we get a successful stop.”
The score was 4-1 going into halftime and junior Lauren Moorhouse tacked on another for Monti early to start the second but that’s as close as the Magic got.
After Moorhouse made it 4-2 the Knights closed the game out with five straight goals and won 9-2. The physicality levels were also a little off the charts during the game. Multiple times a girl was shoved to the ground, elbowed in the face, etc. Multiple yellow cards were handed out throughout the contest.
“I knew that going into that game I knew it would be won in the trenches,” said Weber. STMA took advantage of Monticello transitioning from defense to offense and was able to score a couple of times off transition plays. The reverse was also true, Monti struggled in transition at times and turned it over after they started to break out.
Monticello needs to get better on the draw as well. Earning extra possessions is only going to help the offensive struggles.
Shot placement also needs to improve for the Magic. Too many shots miss the net or are shot right into the goalie. They’re starting to get better at knowing where to shoot, it’s just a matter of getting the shot where they want it. STMA goalie Katarina Rice made 5 saves on 7 shots on goal against Monti.
Regardless of their fourth straight loss to begin the season, the girls have shown improvement every game and they’ve been without their leading scorer from last year.
Sophomore Addie Kiphuth currently has 2 goals in 2 games played this season after having 32 goals in 14 games last year as a freshman. Cass Johnson currently leads Monti with 3 goals in 4 games played.
Monticello 8, Chisago Lakes 10
Monticello traveled to Chisago Lakes on Thursday, April 27, and lost a close one to the undefeated Wildcats. After getting outscored 6-3 in the first half, Monticello won the second half 5-4 but fell short of a comeback.
Piper Perron, Cass Johnson and junior Ali Schaefer all scored twice. Schaeffer and Perron both also had an assist each for three-point games. Moorhouse and sophomore Gianna Duszynski also scored in the game.
Monticello junior goalie Bryn Dahlheimer made 8 saves on 18 shots. Chisago Lakes goalie Laura Carlson made 15 saves on 23 shots.
Monticello (0-4, 0-1 Greater West Metro) had a rematch with Chisago Lakes (3-0, 3-0 GWM) on Tuesday night. On Friday they have a road game with St. Cloud (4-1, 1-1) starting at 7 p.m. On Monday, May 8 Monti hosts Becker (1-1, 1-1) starting at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, May 10, they’re on the road again to Rogers (2-3) for a 5 p.m. game.
