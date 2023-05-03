Alayna Opatz pebble creek
Alayna Opatz (9) hits her approach shot on hole 18 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. She parred 18 and led Monticello with a 93, Monday, May 1. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It’s been a nice year so far for Monticello girls’ golf. Entering the season their goal was to shoot a round under 400 as a team after their best round last year was 402. Well, they’ve been beating that goal more often than not this season. The girls worked hard over the past year and the results are already coming to fruition.

Not only have they gotten off to a good start, it’s a young team with senior captain Brianna Brant being the only upperclassman. The rest of the varsity scorers so far this season have all been freshmen or younger.

Alex Andrist pebble creek
Alex Andrist (9) hits a greenside bunker shot on hole 1, Monday, May 1 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.

