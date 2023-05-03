It’s been a nice year so far for Monticello girls’ golf. Entering the season their goal was to shoot a round under 400 as a team after their best round last year was 402. Well, they’ve been beating that goal more often than not this season. The girls worked hard over the past year and the results are already coming to fruition.
Not only have they gotten off to a good start, it’s a young team with senior captain Brianna Brant being the only upperclassman. The rest of the varsity scorers so far this season have all been freshmen or younger.
They began their week last Tuesday, April 25 at the Dave Bleyhl Invitational at Elk River Golf Club. They shot 395 as a team and were led by freshman Alayna Opatz, who shot a 97 and tied for 10th. Fellow freshman Madi Moores and Alex Andrist tied for second on the team at 99 and Brant rounded out the Magic scorers with a 100.
They finished fifth as a team, 47 strokes behind invite champs Elk River.
Two days later they were in Chisago Lakes and played out of their minds. They shot 367 as a team and finished in second by five strokes to Becker.
Freshman Sam Voll (tied-fourth, 87) led Monticello. Brant was second on the team with a 92 and Andrist and Opatz tied for third after shooting 94.
On Monday the girls competed in a Becker Mississippi 8 Conference Meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course. The weather was in the 50s and sunny, but the wind was totally brutal. Be that as it may, the girls still cleared the 400 mark and finished in third. The Magic shot 397, 31 strokes behind Becker for first.
Without many trees at Pebble Creek, it creates a nice open course but the wind on Monday afternoon made it tough to judge the distance to the cup.
Opatz tied for fourth overall after she shot a 93. Andrist was second on the team and tied for eighth overall with a 98. Eighth-grader Bailey Peterson was third on the team with a 102 and Brant finished two strokes behind her at 104.
Head Coach Rebecca Kounkel was pleased with the way her team has been playing this year, “our team goal this season is to shoot below 400 in every meet. Even with the extremely challenging wind conditions on Tuesday, we met that goal and six of our 12 golfers were able to shoot their lowest scores of the season,” said Kounkel.
Monticello started the season with a 404 but has shot below 400 since.
On Wednesday morning the girls have the Monticello Magic Invite: Albany, Becker, Big Lake, Cambridge-Isanti, Chisago Lakes, Rogers, St. Francis, Southwest Christian and St. Cloud Cathedral all joined Monticello at the Country Club.
On Monday the girls host a meet at the Monticello Country Club again starting at 11 a.m.
