The Monticello girls’ golf team continues one of their best seasons in recent memory as they continue to finish in the upper tier of teams during conference action.
After a rough start to the season weather-wise there has been a string of beautiful days for golf. Monticello also got to enjoy some home cooking, playing at the Monticello Country Club for their last two events.
Coach Rebecca Kounkel continues to be pleased with her young team’s results, “Our girl’s golf team continues to score below the 400 mark. Alayna Opatz and Samantha Voll have both shot scores of 90 or below in both of our last two meets. 87 has been the personal best for each of them,” said Kounkel.
On Monday, they were at the Monticello Country Club for a Mississippi 8 Conference Meet. They finished third as a team after shooting 380, 30 strokes ahead of fourth-place Cambridge-Isanti and just nine strokes behind second-place Chisago Lakes. Becker was the meet medalist after shooting 348.
Led by two freshmen, Alayna Opatz (87) and Samantha Voll (90) both broke 100 and finished in the top 10 among individuals at the conference meet. Senior Brianna Brant (100) and freshman Alex Andrist (103) also scored for Monticello.
The week before on Wednesday, May 3, the Magic hosted nine other schools for the Monticello Magic Invitational.
They were as hot as the weather, finishing in second behind Becker by just nine strokes. Every scorer broke 100 as they shot 361 as a team, led once again by Opatz with an 87. Voll (88) and Brandt (89) were right behind her. Eighth-grader Bailey Peterson (97) also cracked the top four.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.