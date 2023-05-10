Samantha Voll golf
Buy Now

Freshman Samantha Voll hits an approach shot on the fairway during the Monticello Magic Invite, Wednesday, May 3 at the Monticello Country Club. She tied for seventh overall after shooting an 88.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello girls’ golf team continues one of their best seasons in recent memory as they continue to finish in the upper tier of teams during conference action.

After a rough start to the season weather-wise there has been a string of beautiful days for golf. Monticello also got to enjoy some home cooking, playing at the Monticello Country Club for their last two events.

Tags

Load comments