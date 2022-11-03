Tyler Hoheisel touchdown run

Senior RB Tyler Hoheisel runs past a few would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone for a 59-yard rushing touchdown, Saturday, Oct. 29 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

For the second time this season Monticello was looking to take down the Rogers Royals on Saturday, Oct. 29 in a matchup against two teams that are developing a bit of a rivalry recently.

Last season Monticello nearly beat Rogers in the section semifinals, but their final game-winning drive attempt ended on an interception near the goal line in the final minute. Earlier this year in week two, Monticello traveled to Rogers and took down the top 10 ranked team 6-2.

Haden Katzenberger touchdown

Junior WR Haden Katzenberger caught a three-yard touchdown pass to take the lead against Rogers in the fourth quarter, Saturday, Oct. 29 at Monticello High School.

Tags

Load comments