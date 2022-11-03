For the second time this season Monticello was looking to take down the Rogers Royals on Saturday, Oct. 29 in a matchup against two teams that are developing a bit of a rivalry recently.
Last season Monticello nearly beat Rogers in the section semifinals, but their final game-winning drive attempt ended on an interception near the goal line in the final minute. Earlier this year in week two, Monticello traveled to Rogers and took down the top 10 ranked team 6-2.
Unfortunately for Monticello, this section game ended in similar fashion as last year’s. Sophomore QB Koen Schlangen threw an interception on the final drive after coming in relief of regular starting QB Luke Emmerich, who left with what appeared to be a lower body injury and did not return. Rogers was able to run out the clock after coming away with the interception with 2:01 left in the fourth quarter.
“I’m very grateful for our guys,” said Head Coach Andy Pierskalla. “We competed and it just didn’t come our way today,” Pierskalla added.
It’s a tough spot for an underclassmen to come into, especially one who isn’t quite as athletic as Emmerich so the offense isn’t able to run quite the same way. But he did an admirable filling in for Emmerich, especially for a guy who had never played a single varsity snap before.
“Koen (Schlangen) played his tail off and did everything we asked him to do,” said Pierskalla. Unfortunately for Monticello, he made just one too many mistakes. There was a wide open man for a check down on his late fourth quarter interception, but it’s a young kid trying to make a play who had never been in that type of high-pressure situation before.
Monticello’s defense kept them in the game as they kept star running back Anthony Powell in check until the final quarter.
Zimmerman started with the ball, but Monticello was able to get a stop on the opening drive. In response, the Magic got on the board. Emmerich started the game with back-to-back first down runs to the outside for 24 total yards that set up Monticello with a first-and-ten at their own 41. Their third play was a run up the gut with senior RB Tyler Hoheisel that went for 59 yards and a touchdown. Hoheisel hit the hole hard and outran everybody to the end zone and the Magic took a 6-0 lead after their two point attempt was no good.
Both teams traded punts after that as Monti took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter. But to start the second, Monticello punted and Rogers returned the punt about 55 yards to Monticello’s two-yard line. Powell found his way into the end zone for his first score of the day.
That was the last score of the first half as Rogers took a 7-6 lead into the break after making their PAT.
Monticello’s defense looked very strong and didn’t allow much on the ground. The big difference was the punt return that set up Powell’s first touchdown run on first-and-goal at the two.
Monti started the second half with the ball, but was forced to punt. The Monti defense came up big once again as Emmerich ended the Royals’ first drive of the second half with an interception deep down the middle of the field near the goal line. He returned the pick down to their own 28.
It was on that next offensive drive Emmerich got hurt and left the game.
After bouncing a run to the outside, a play that continued to gash the Royals, Emmerich went down for a couple minutes and never returned to the game. He eventually left the field for a brief period of time and returned in street clothes. A tough loss for Monticello as Emmerich was a starter in all three phases of the game; quarterback, defensive back, punter and punt returner.
After Emmerich went out, they ran a variety of wildcat plays with sophomore Brock Holthaus behind center in shotgun. It was that or Schlangen stepping up under center for a more traditional style of offense.
Monti punted after Emmerich went out, but forced Rogers to punt right back to the Magic. Monticello started their next drive at the Rogers’ 48-yard line.
On third-and-11, Schlangen dropped back and went deep down the near sideline for junior WR Haden Katzenberger that went for 42 yards and set Monti up first-and-goal at the seven-yard line. On third-and-goal from the three, Schlangen connected with Katzenberger once more on a fade route to the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown. The two point attempt was no good, but Monticello took a 12-7 lead with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Monticello looked to be in control as they forced a punt on the Royals’ next drive, but then disaster struck. The Magic fumbled the snap and Rogers jumped on it to take over in Monticello territory.
Powell proceeded to score on a 33-yard touchdown run to take the lead for Rogers as they went up 13-12 after their two point attempt was no good with 6:09 left in the game.
On the ensuing kickoff Monti was called for a block in the back on the return and had to start the drive on their own six. They got a first down on a defensive pass interference call, but lost eight yards after Schlangen was sacked on first down. They got those eight yards back on the next play on a pass to Katzenberger, but the third down pass was tipped and Monti was staring at fourth-and-ten. The Magic came back out with the offense on fourth, but called a timeout and then punted it away.
Rogers started the next drive on their own 49 with just over three minutes left. They picked up a first down and Monti called their second timeout with 2:19 left. Powell then exploded for a 40-yard touchdown, that actually was maybe best case scenario. With just one timeout left, Rogers needed just one more first down to basically ice the game, but the touchdown gave Monticello 2:08 to try and tie the game while trailing 20-12.
But Schlangen threw an interception on first down trying to make a play and Rogers ran the ball out to ice the game.
Pierskalla mentioned after the game how special of a player Powell is and how his defense did a great job bottling him up for three and a half quarters.
Monticello will return four of five starting offensive lineman, Emmerich, Holthaus, Katzenberger and more will be back for the offense next season in what could potentially be a high-powered unit with another year of experience under their belt. On the defensive end, Adam Fluekiger, Ayden Smith along with Emmerich and Holthaus will also return. There will be a few more holes to fill up on defense, but talent replaces talent and people step up every year.
It’s a tough way for the season to end, but the Magic played hard until the end and that’s all you can ask for.
