Gary Kohnert and Brian Maxwell

Gary Kohnert (left) and Brian Maxwell (right) pose in front of the movie theater before their showing of the Mighty Ducks, Sunday, Feb. 5 at Emagine Movie Theater in Monticello.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Former Monticello hockey players, Brian Maxwell and Gary Kohnert, rented out a theater and hosted a viewing party for the 30th anniversary of the Minnesota-based hockey movie, The Mighty Ducks.

Maxwell and Kohnert both played roles in the movie as players for the Mighty Ducks’ rival, the Hawks.

