Former Monticello hockey players, Brian Maxwell and Gary Kohnert, rented out a theater and hosted a viewing party for the 30th anniversary of the Minnesota-based hockey movie, The Mighty Ducks.
Maxwell and Kohnert both played roles in the movie as players for the Mighty Ducks’ rival, the Hawks.
The two invited about 100 family and friends for the showing, nearly all of them wearing Hawks gear. The showing took place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at Emagine Movie Theater in Monticello.
Maxwell and Kohnert, among a few other Monticello hockey players, participated in an open tryout for the movie in 1991. One of the parents found an ad in the Star Tribune for an open casting call to be in a hockey movie. Maxwell and Kohnert were then cast as Hawks players as “special ability extras” for the movie, which was originally called Bombay.
Since the casting Maxwell and Kohnert have remained lifelong friends. It was the 30th anniversary of the movie earlier this fall and after trying to get a reunion going for the 25th anniversary, things finally came together.
Before the movie played they showed a presentation of photos from shooting the movie three decades ago. In the presentation, they also included Cameos of various cast members from the movie like Shaun Weiss (who played Goldberg) and Marguerite Moreau (who played Connie), who talked about how cool it was that Maxwell and Kohnert put together such an event and wished they could be there in person.
“There are things I never lived down growing up through hockey, right? Like the triple deke. I don’t know how many times I had people try to come down and triple deke on me. Or get made fun of because a figure skater scores on me as she’s spinning,” said Maxwell, who played as the Hawks’ goaltender in the movie.
They had props and decorations up for the movie before and when they gathered at the bowling alley afterward.
“As a kid, you just couldn’t imagine how lucky we were to be able to be a part of a movie at a young age, let alone an iconic hockey movie in Minnesota,” said Kohnert. “30 years has gone so fast. It was really fun looking back on the pictures. It’s amazing how time flies.”
There was a lot of cheering, booing and heckling from the moviegoers as they enjoyed watching Maxwell and Kohnert help the Hawks take the ice for the iconic hockey film.
