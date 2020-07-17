Some sports are just more conducive to social distancing than others.
Baseball keeps everyone spread out, golf is a pretty independent sport, and tennis only ever gets up to four people on one court.
In Monticello tennis is thriving and kids of all ages are hitting the courts at the Monticello High School.
Casie Monson, Katy Horgen, and Monticello Community Education teamed up to make sure that tennis lovers of every form had the chance to practice their skills and compete against others their age.
Monson said that the tennis camps are for all students. Kindergarten through 12th grade. And she encourages athletes at every level of the game to join.
“Camps are open to players of any abilities - we have players do the camp that have been playing since they were little and we also have brand new players every year at all ages,” Monson said.
It’s also been nice for high school tennis athletes to get a chance to be on the court again. The boys tennis team was completely stripped of their high school season in the spring. The girls tennis team has high hopes of being able to play in their regular season starting at the end of August, but will have to wait for instruction from the state.
Monticello hosts these tennis camps every year starting in June, but because of COVID-19 the camps were pushed back to July and certain modifications had to made in order to ensure the safety of players and coaches.
“Once the restrictions for tennis were loosened and tennis was listed as a ‘low risk’ activity, we decided to run a modified version of the camp we had offered in the past,” Monson said.
All coaches and organizers are simply following state regulations.
“We are complying with Minnesota State High School League recommendations,” Monson said.
Courts are limited to four people (two on each side) and social distancing with a minimum of six feet will be enforced. There will be minimal rotation of players between courts, so players are using the same set of tennis balls – which will be sanitized.
Class sizes have also been capped at lower numbers to allow for easier management and social distancing enforcement for all the coaches.
The first week of the camps has concluded and the coaches were pleased with the experience. The camps will go until Friday, July 31.
“The coaching staff and I are so excited to be back out on the courts again,” Monson said. “It’s nice to be connected with players this summer and to provide an opportunity for them to safely play such a fun sport.”
