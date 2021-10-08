With the beginning of section playoffs for tennis beginning Monday, Monticello hosted Robbinsdale Armstrong in the first round.
It went down to the wire, with the Falcons winning three of four singles matches and the Magic winning two of three doubles matches the match was tied 3-3, with number two doubles the last match to decide it all.
Abigail DeLarco won the number four singles match, 6-3 , 6-0, which was crucial in Monticello picking up the victory.
Taylor Gearey and Ava Melvin played phenomenally, winning number one doubles 6-4 , 6-1. Samantha Voll and Kenna Wang also did their part winning number three doubles 6-2 , 6-1. At that point everybody had finished besides number two doubles.
The winner of two doubles would win the opening round of sections and continue on to Tuesday.
It was down to Mara Fuchs and Katelyn Lindberg having split the first two sets 7-5 , 4-6, the match went to a decisive third and final set. Fuchs and Lindberg came up clutch, winning the final set 6-2 to take the match.
With the win, Monticello will play Orono next on Tuesday. If they win they play on Wednesday.
Full results:
Singles:
No. 1 - Peyton Erickson, Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Rebecca Rousslang, Monticello, 6-1 , 6-1.
No. 2 - Amelie Robinson, Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Samantha Pullen, Monticello, 6-1 , 6-4.
No. 3 - Leni Mueller, Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Adah Mattson, Monticello, 7-5 , 6-1.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Taylor Gearey and Ava Melvin, Monticello def. Roshni Flannery and Emily Netland, Robbinsdale Armstrong, 6-4 , 6-1.
No. 2 - Mara Fuchs and Katelyn Lindberg, Monticello def. Arianna Sheppard and Svea Russell, Robbinsdale Armstrong, 7-5 , 4-6 , 6-2.
No. 3 - Samantha Voll and Kenna Wang, Monticello def. Monica Ruddy and Elizabeth Janson, Robbinsdale Armstrong, 6-2 , 6-1.
Monticello 2, St. Francis 5
Monticello travled to St. Francis on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Magic fell 5-2. Number one singles Rebecca Rousslang won an epic match 6-3 , 4-6 , 12-10. Number three singles Adah Mattson won her match 2-6 , 1-6.
