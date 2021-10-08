It was senior night for the girls soccer team on Friday, Oct. 1. Monticello hosted Princeton in hopes of regaining their recent hot streak when they had won four games in a row. Looking to get back in the win column they gave up the first goal, but then rattled off four straight in the 5-2 win.
Monticello looked like the better team from the opening kickoff even though they allowed the first goal. Monticello was dominating the ball, but the Tigers got a quick one off the counter-attack and led 1-0 with 33:45 left in the first half.
Monticello wasn’t trailing for long.
It was appropriate that senior Lucy Schaffer netted the equalizer just under four minutes later and from there Monticello kept on the attack.
Bella Vasoli had a chance a few minutes after the Schaffer goal, but her shot banged off the crossbar and the game remained tied. That was not the last time we would hear from Vasoli.
With a goal already to her name on the night, Schaffer wanted to assist others to get in on the action. Schaffer found Olivia Hanson inside the six yard box and Hanson found the back of the net and a Magic 2-1 lead for her sixth goal of the season.
It was only a matter of time until we heard from Vasoli again. Monticello kept applying heavy pressure on Princeton and Vasoli was the beneficiary, netting her seventh goal of the season giving the Magic a 3-1 lead.
Goalkeeper Kallie Finkbeiner started the game in goal, but senior Cloe Crawford came out to start in the second half while Frinkbeiner moved to the bench, for now.
Monticello again had several good looks to start the half, but the Tigers got an opportunity with a breakaway to cut into the Magic lead.
Crawford had other ideas. She stopped the one on one and kept the two goal lead intact. That was Vasoli’s cue. This time it was the Tigers who turned the ball over and Vasoli made them pay with her second goal of the game and now the Magic had a 4-1 lead with 31:16 left to play.
Not wanting Monticello to remain too comfortable, Princeton got back on the scoreboard with a spectacular shot that was impossible for Crawford as it was labeled for the top left corner upper 90 and with 12:26 left the Tigers cut their deficit to 4-2.
Meanwhile, Finkbeiner was subbed into the game and made the absolute most out of her opportunity to play the field. She found herself with the ball and nobody around her just inside the 18 yard box. She rifled a shot towards the top of the net and it found home. The starting goalkeeper scored to the absolute delight of the home crowd and her team as they embraced her following her goal.
That was all she wrote as the Magic won 5-2 on senior night with two of the five goals scored by seniors. It was a well played game by Monticello as they remain in second place in the Mississippi 8 two points behind St. Francis.
“It was a fun one tonight,” said Nathan Budish. “Celebrate the seniors and get a lot of minutes for a lot of players and get some rest for some tired legs after this brutal stretch of games. It was fun to put some different pieces in some different spots and we had the opportunity to get Kallie in the field for a few minutes and her first time scoring a goal. It was a blast,” added Budish.
Holy Family 3, Monticello 1
The Magic hosted out of conference opponent Holy Family on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Magic fell 3-1 ending a four game winning streak.
Monticello 0, St. Francis 4
Mississippi 8 leader St. Francis shutout Monticello on Thursday, Sept. 29. But they bounced back against Princeton on Friday and had another game on Saturday to try and right the ship.
Sartell-St. Stephen 0, Monticello 1
After beating Princeton the afternoon before, Monticello shutout Sartell-St. Stephen at home. Vasoli was the only goal scorer of the game. She maintained great balance inside the box getting bodied by a defender for firing a laser just a couple feet above the goal line that the goalkeeper couldn’t get all of.
Monticello 0, Buffalo 1
Monticello fell to Buffalo 1-0 on Monday giving up a goal in the final minute of the game.
