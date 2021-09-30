Frank Djalla

Frank Djalla scores in the first half against St. Francis, Thursday, Sept. 23. 

 Jeremy Lagos

Big Lake hosted St. Francis on Thursday, Sept. 23 for a boys soccer match. Big Lake looked good in the first half but would ultimately fall 6-3 at home.

St. Francis got on the board quickly just 20 seconds into the game.

Goalkeeper Tyler Huver made the initial save, but the Fighting saints tapped in the rebound for the 1-0 lead.

After that initial wave, the Hornets had a couple good chances coming from corner kicks, but weren’t able to convert.

Then about midway through the first half the Hornets forced a turnover after a goal kick. A quick counter-attack led to a great scoring chance and Frank Djalla put home a loose ball inside the box for their first goal of the game.

The away side quickly answered. Huver hesitated coming out for a ball and then was late in attempting to make a move for the ball and got beat. St. Francis got around him and was able to take the lead again 2-1.

The Fighting Saints had another chance late in the half with under five minutes remaining, but the defense recovered and was able to clear the ball before surrendering a shot.

Then with just over two minutes remaining in the half there was a scramble for a loose ball in the St. Francis’ 18 yard box. Charly Dongmo was able to make his way into the six yard box and finished the equalizer before the half ended 2-2.

That was the score at halftime, but St. Francis pulled away in the second half outsourcing Big Lake 4-1 and won by a final of 6-3.

Chisago Lakes 3, Big Lake 3 (OT)

Big Lake hosted Chisago Lakes on Monday. The game finished in a 3-3 tie in overtime. The Hornets tied their season high in goals scored.

Tags

Load comments