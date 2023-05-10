Tyson Visness triple

Monticello Coach Cole Deibele high-fives junior Tyson Visness after his leadoff triple during the bottom of the first inning against Osseo, Monday, May 8 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello baseball is off to an excellent start this season. They started the season 7-0 and as of Monday, May 7, the Magic made their debut in the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association poll as the number seventh-ranked team in Class 3A.

They’re still off to a great start but it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t want both of those losses back. After committing 11 errors in their first seven games (7-0) they’re responsible for 17 errors over their last three (1-2). In the second game of their doubleheader against St. Francis, they committed five errors in an 8-2 loss and had six errors in their latest loss to Class 4A school Osseo.

