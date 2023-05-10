Monticello baseball is off to an excellent start this season. They started the season 7-0 and as of Monday, May 7, the Magic made their debut in the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association poll as the number seventh-ranked team in Class 3A.
They’re still off to a great start but it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t want both of those losses back. After committing 11 errors in their first seven games (7-0) they’re responsible for 17 errors over their last three (1-2). In the second game of their doubleheader against St. Francis, they committed five errors in an 8-2 loss and had six errors in their latest loss to Class 4A school Osseo.
Monticello Coach Cole Deibele thought they took their foot off the gas after a big first inning against the Orioles, “Sometimes the worst thing that happens is you get ahead early. We didn’t have a hit after the first inning. They just kept chipping away and we gave them a few too many opportunities and that’s what happens when you don’t continue to play the game,” said Deibele.
“Obviously we’re all pretty disappointed in the outcome of the game but our goal is to learn from it and not let that happen again the rest of the season.”
They went 1-1 against the Saints on Tuesday, May 2. In game one they picked up their seventh straight win 7-5 before dropping the second game for their first loss of the season. They bounced back on Thursday, May 4 when they handled Becker in a 16-9 road victory.
On Monday, the Orioles visited on a picture-perfect day for baseball. Temps were in the low 70s with little wind to speak of. After the first inning, it looked like Monticello was on their way to another big win.
Junior Matthew Schleif got the nod for Monticello and he went against Osseo’s Jack McHugo. After Schleif escaped a mini jam in the first inning the bats went to work for Monti.
Junior Tyson Visness led off the bottom of the first with a stand-up triple and senior Luke Branson was hit by a bitch and subsequently stole second base. Sophomore Brock Holthaus, hitting out of the three-hole with two men in scoring position, promptly drove in both runners with an RBI double to take a 2-0 lead. Junior Caden King walked and Osseo Head Coach Joe Lavin took a trip to the mound.
Deibele then sent both runners on a double steal with sophomore Easton Peters at the plate. Peters put the ball in play later in the at-bat and an Osseo fielding error allowed Peters to reach safely and both runners to score for a 4-0 Magic lead with no outs.
Up next, senior Tyler Bitz legged out an infield single but was out at second after senior Cal Ulven hit into a fielder’s choice during the next at-bat as Osseo tried to turn a double play. With two outs, senior Andrew Ranucci singled as Monticello batted around the first inning. However, that was the end of the good news as Monticello didn’t record a hit for the rest of the game. They finished the game with four hits, all coming in the first inning.
The Magic went down one-two-three five times over the final six innings.
Despite all of that, they still had a chance to win, but as the bats went, so did the gloves.
Osseo finished the game with just three hits themselves, but Monticello’s six errors were their undoing.
The Orioles scored their first runs of the game in the top of the fourth.
Spencer Pederson led off the inning with a single and after an error allowed another runner to reach safely an RBI single from Zach Anderson scored both of them to cut Monti’s lead to 5-2.
A walk and another error during the top of the fifth allowed another run to score after a wild pitch saw the Magic’s lead shrink even further to 5-3. After a scoreless sixth inning, everything unraveled in the seventh.
Davis Wick led off the top of the seventh and was safe thanks to another Monticello error. Wick then stole second base and with one out Osseo had two runners in scoring position. Junior Trevor Dahlke struck out Osseo’s Tyler Rose on a ball in the dirt but the throw to first was a bit high and bounced off the first baseman’s glove. Both runners came in to score on the play and tied the game at 5. Gavyn Krozska was up next and whiffed on a bunt attempt, but Rose, who ended up at third on the previous play, took off with the pitch and stole home on a suicide squeeze attempt for the game-winning run. The Orioles scored three runs in the top of the seventh off just one hit.
Monticello quickly went down during the bottom of the inning and lost 6-5.
Great teams learn from their mistakes and Deibele said a positive they can take away from the loss is that now guys know they have to continue to play hard no matter the score and continue to have good at-bats.
The Magic had a chance to bounce back quickly because they had a doubleheader with North Branch on Tuesday. On Thursday they’re at home against Princeton before heading on the road to Osseo on Monday.
