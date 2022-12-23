Faces of the franchise

When thinking about Monticello hockey, the state appearances, particularly their 2016-17 state tournament runner-up finish to Hermantown in double overtime comes to mind. But anybody who has been a regular to Monticello Moose hockey games at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena knows the familiar faces of Cindy Nelson and Kim Tenney.
Nelson is a retired member of the Monticello School District. She retired seven years ago after working in the district for 25 years. Both of her boys grew up playing hockey through high school with her last son graduating in 2001.
Tenney has worked for the school district since 1994. Her daughter was the first-ever goalie for the North Wright County RiverHawks.
They’re also longtime friends and hockey moms.
“We’re more hockey moms than anything,” said Tenney. “Oh, definitely,” Nelson agreed.
Nelson has done everything as a hockey mom. “I started off being a team rep. I was an ice coordinator and game scheduler for two years. I co-chaired the fish fry. I was the president of Rink Link, which is like the booster club,” said Nelson. She was also the school liaison for hockey games before Monticello got its own rink.
They joked about being “part of the thousand-mile bus club.” Since there was no local arena for the kids to play hockey they had to travel to other cities like St. Cloud, Elk River, and Delano just to get ice time. Not only did they have to practice there, but that’s also where they hosted their “home” games.
Between the two, Nelson and Tenney have sold tickets for every sport. Then in 2005 when Monticello finally got its own rink, they were approached to be the ticket takers for Monticello boys hockey. Nelson also does the RiverHawks games.
The first couple of years were kind of tough when it came to dealing with people from time to time, but with both Nelson and Tenney being hockey moms it helped the process as Monticello got used to having its own rink.
“It was a lot of just kind of figuring out how to navigate some of the personalities of people coming,” said Nelson.
“We had new parents coming in and just kind of helping them navigate,” said Tenney.
One of their biggest strengths of being ticket takers is they’ve been there and done that for everything hockey related. They understand what parents are going through and they’re super helpful with helping them out. They’re masters at de-escalation and education.
Formerly the home of the Magic, Stars, and MAML Moose, Moose Sherritt Ice Arena was the first time Monticello hockey players had a place to call home.
“When the arena came and as Monticello Youth Hockey Association alumni, it was just so prideful. You guys don’t know how lucky you are to have this facility,” said Nelson. “That group of boys that went through were the first ones that made it to state so that just kind of showed what having a facility in your hometown can do to your program,” Nelson added.
And as the arena gets close to celebrating its 20th anniversary, so do Nelson and Tenney as ticket takers.
Having spent so much time at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena, they’re essentially part of the arena themselves.
They bring a familiar face for Monticello hockey fans and have relationships with many of the people who enter the stadium.
“We also hope that we’re a positive face around the arena. You know, when people walk in, we’re continuity. We’ve been there since 2005. We’re the only ones that they see,” said Nelson. “Ever,” added Tenney.
Nelson and Tenney have seen generations of hockey families coming through to the point that they even see parents coming through with their grandchildren now.
Their original goal was to be Moose ticket takers for 20 years. They’re going on year 18 now starting in 2023, and they plan on going past that 20-year mark as of now.
“We’re going for the golden puck award,” joked Nelson. “But in reality, we’re going to get a rolled-up ball of tape slap shot at our head.”
Nelson and Tenney love interacting with the customers. They use it as a time to catch up and see all the faces that come through the arena.
“We’ve spent Valentine’s Day together,” laughed Nelson. “My birthday,” Tenney added. “We have a good time doing it,” they said together.
Having a local ice arena truly changed the game for fans and players.
Parents and players used to have to spend all night driving to and from practice. Sometimes driving up to an hour and a half on a one-way commute.
Families worked together to make sure all the kids could make it to practice.
“We’d have other boys that lived out of town stay at our house, eat, and then go back to school, get on the bus, and then a lot of times they weren’t home until 11:30 at night. It gets to be a long day,” said Nelson.
That all went away when Monticello got their own arena.
Nelson even had her grandson, Blake, help at the arena since he was a kid. Blake used to help her take tickets and now he is in his second year working at the arena as a sophomore in high school.
What keeps Nelson and Tenney in the building? All the fun that they have and the people that they see.
“It’s seeing everybody,” said Tenney.
“We think that our arena is like our arena family,” said Nelson. “That’s one of the reasons why we come back too. We just all get along so well. We enjoy each other’s company and we feel we work really well as a team, including Scott.”
Scott Fredrickson is the arena manager at Moose Sherritt and they love to work for him.
“He is just such a nice, caring guy. And just so fun to work with and such a nice environment that he creates,” said Nelson.
The sheer amount of people that started attending Monticello home games was a delight for those involved in the hockey program.
The crowd grew from girlfriends and grandparents to friends, other students, and school faculty after Moose Sherritt Ice Arena was built.
Having a home arena also impacted just the sheer number of kids who began to play hockey.
“My sons grew up with a lot of their friends wanting to play hockey, but their parents were like ‘no way. I’m not doing that drive.’ So I think when the arena came into town that opened the door for a lot more kids,” said Nelson. Moose Sherritt Ice Arena itself hasn’t changed too much over the years, but eventually, the upstairs was closed off and the Moose Warming House was added around 2012.
“We used to have milk heaters under the table and we’d constantly blow fuses… the lights would go off and we’d be in the dark,” said Nelson.
Having spent so much time at the arena, they have seen just about everything.
“One year this group of kids from Buffalo High School came, and I don’t know why they thought it was a good idea, they all took off their clothes down to their shorts. And they got really rowdy and got kicked out. Their clothes got put into a garbage bag and tossed out the door after them. And it was cold. One of the kids was a little entitled, saying ‘my mom’s this and that’ like okay, out the door you go,” said Nelson.
“There were a couple of times kids got kicked out for bringing inappropriate items, like a sword,” said Tenney.
There’s so much connection and history with Nelson, Tenney, and the Monticello hockey community. That’s their favorite part of the whole thing. And they never know who they’re going to run into.
Local business owner, Dan Olson, both of his kids played hockey. His daughter played for the RiverHawks and his son for Monticello. Olson used to buy tickets for all of the kids who showed up to the games because he wanted the fan support. Nelson would tally up how many kids showed up and Olson would write a check after the game.
Nelson and Tenney love working with the kids.
“It never gets old,” they echoed.
“It’s the excitement that everybody has. The support that everybody does together,” said Tenney.
The first time the Moose qualified for the state tournament, nearly the entire community stepped up in support. “My son was in the military and at that particular time, he was over in Kuwait. He was streaming the game in the middle of the night,” said Nelson. “That was to let them know that those that went before you are watching you and cheering for you because you’re living the dream that they wanted to.”
That’s how much Monticello hockey means to Nelson, Tenney, and their families.
Their time with the team has been worth the price of admission.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.