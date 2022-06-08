Monticello boys lacrosse hosted Elk River/Zimmerman for a section 8 quarterfinal at Monticello High School. It took Monti a little while to get any attack going, but they survived the first quarter tied 2-2, but the Elks went on a 9-2 run the rest of the way to win 11-4 and eliminate the Magic.
Monti got stuck with a bit of a bad draw, the Elks should have been a higher seed than they were, but you have to play the team on the schedule. They play a lot of city teams and are used to an uptempo game, which is exactly how they were able to catch the Magic off guard a little bit. The Elks came out fast and never took their feet off the gas pedal.
“They’re a very good team. We played well, we played consistent, but they just have too much speed for us,” said Monticello Head Coach Erik Hanson. “They’re used to it (playing at a fast speed). We’re not, so they’re able to play very relaxed and we were a little more uptight,” added Hanson.
Trailing 2-0 in the first quarter, Caden Peterson got the Magic on the board with 2:12 left in the quarter assisted by Gunner Simon. About a minute and a half later Titus Peters scored the game-tying goal. After the Elks dominated possession for the majority of the quarter, the Magic finally started to shift the momentum in their direction.
Elk River had a goal called off early in the second quarter and Jackson Montgomery capitalized by running right down the open field and ripping a shot to take a 3-2 lead with 10:33 left in the half.
It didn’t take long for Monti to lose their lead. Less than a minute later the Elks tied the game and took the lead with a goal with 6:32 left in the half and four minutes later they took a two goal lead.
They took that 5-3 lead into halftime.
Once again the red and black had trouble sustaining any time on attack and they defended well, they just spent too much time doing so.
The Elks scored twice in the third quarter and added four more in the final 12 minutes to finish off the Magic. Peters scored another goal, this time from Gavin Simon late in the fourth quarter, but the damage was done.
Monticello fell 11-4 and was eliminated from the section 8A playoffs.
The defense held up well, but the Elks were too patient on attack and kept possession for the majority of the game and that made it tough for Monti to try to come back.
“They’re a great bunch of kids,” said Hanson. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team to coach. Hopefully everything works out for them in the future. It was a great bunch of guys,” Hanson said.
Monticello finishes the season 9-5. Eight of those wins came in a row from April 21 against Becker to May 20 against Brainerd.
