As the summer heats up, so do the Polecats. After Monticello shutout Clearwater 6-0 on Friday, July 1 their league record ascended to 8-0 and they are the last undefeated team in league play. Overall they’re 11-3 and are on a four game winning streak.
Their latest win against the River Cats was a quick game thanks to Polecats’ starting pitcher Tanner Eckhart. He was dialed in and moved quickly, finishing with multiple one-two-three innings. He allowed just three hits and struck out nine in eight innings and nobody advanced past second base.
It was clear from the get-go that he was in a nice rhythm.
“Everything felt really loose,” said Eckhart. “I was spotting up in the zone and guys were chasing a little bit, so it was fun,” added Eckhart. He mentioned that normally he knows if he’s in a groove after the first inning or not, tonight he certainly was.
Eckhart started the game retiring the first three batters and the bats got right to work in the bottom half of the frame.
Michael Olson got on base with a double and then advanced to third after Brayden Hanson followed Olson up with a single in back-to-back at-bats. Dustin Wilcox stepped into the box and with Monticello’s third straight hit scored Olson to take a 1-0 lead.
It’s all they needed since Eckhart was dealing, but Monticello wasn’t done scoring.
In the bottom of the second Olson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to take a 2-0 lead. They wouldn’t score again until the fifth.
Eckhart helped himself out by crushing an RBI double in the fifth inning to double their lead to 4-0. They scored two more in the sixth to finish the scoring at 6-0.
Michael Revenig came into the game in the ninth inning to finish off the River Cats for the Polecats’ third win in a row. Clearwater loaded the bases in the ninth, but Revenig still finished the inning in 20 pitches to get out of the jam. He allowed one hit and walked one with one strikeout.
The defense played well, despite committing one error, behind the pitchers and got to pretty much every ball that was put into play.
With the win they moved to 8-0 in the Sauk Valley amateur baseball league. They are now two and a half games up on Clearwater in the East division. St. Joseph is 8-1 in the West division. Overall top seed gets home field advantage in the playoffs so that could be on the line as the regular season comes to its end.
Monticello plays the Sartell Stone Poneys on Friday and St. Joseph on Sunday with both games being on the road.
Monticello 9, Becker 4
The Polecats beat the Bandits on Wednesday, June 29 for their third straight win. Thommy Blackstone, Brayden Hanson, Ethan Bosacker and Cole Bovee all had two hits in the game. Eckhart and Hanson led the way with two RBI each.
Danny Blackstone picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and allowed four runs (one earned) on the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.