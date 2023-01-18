Eli Scheideman

Senior forward Eli Scheideman skates with the puck in the offensive zone against Northern Edge. Scheideman scored two goals and had an assist in the 7-2 victory, Friday, Jan. 13 at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team snapped a six-game losing streak in a big way in a 7-2 win over Northern Edge on their home ice on Friday, Jan. 13. The Eagles’ top line combined for 12 points in their first Mississippi 8 victory of the season.

Junior forward Brayden Graning had five points (two goals/three assists), junior forward Jase Tobako had four points (two goals/two assists), and senior forward Eli Scheideman had a three-point night (two goals/one assist).

Eli Scheideman celly

Eli Scheideman celebrates after scoring a goal against Northern Edge, Friday, Jan. 13 at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.
Brayden Graning

Junior forward Brayden Graning skates with the puck against Northern Edge. Graning had 2 goals and 3 assists in the Eagles' 7-2 win, Friday, Jan. 13.

Tags

Load comments