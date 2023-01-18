Senior forward Eli Scheideman skates with the puck in the offensive zone against Northern Edge. Scheideman scored two goals and had an assist in the 7-2 victory, Friday, Jan. 13 at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.
The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team snapped a six-game losing streak in a big way in a 7-2 win over Northern Edge on their home ice on Friday, Jan. 13. The Eagles’ top line combined for 12 points in their first Mississippi 8 victory of the season.
Junior forward Brayden Graning had five points (two goals/three assists), junior forward Jase Tobako had four points (two goals/two assists), and senior forward Eli Scheideman had a three-point night (two goals/one assist).
Northern Edge dominated the first period, but Scheideman salvaged the opening frame with a goal at 16:42 to tie the game before the first intermission. It was the first of three straight goals for the Eagles who eventually led 3-2 after two periods. The script flipped in the third from the first as it was the Eagles’ turn to dominate. A four-goal third sent the Eagles home with a 7-2 win. They outshot Northern Edge 24-8 in the third and 38-31 for the game.
Becker/Big Lake went over seven minutes without recording a shot on goal against Northern Edge to begin the game. The Edge scored the game’s first goal at 8:09 before the Eagles recorded their first shot on net.
Scheideman finally got the first shot on a backdoor tip in response to giving up the first goal but Riley Pickell made the save.
The passing for Becker/Big Lake was just a little out of sync to begin the game. Through 15 minutes they still had just two shots on goal and couldn’t sustain any offensive zone time. Their second shot came from junior forward Rylan Tobako on a breakaway chance but Pickell made the save.
A huge momentum boost came at the end of the period with just 18.3 seconds left. Scheideman (Jase Tobako, Graning) scored on an easy back door tap-in at 16:42 for the equalizer. The Eagles were lucky to escape the period tied after getting outshot 12-3 in the first 17 minutes.
The Eagles got a power play when Northern Edge got a too many men minor at 1:34 of the second but was unable to take advantage.
Graning was close to scoring for a couple of minutes and finally at 6:51 netted the go-ahead goal. He found open ice to skate to in the heart of the offensive zone and ripped a shot past Pickell for an unassisted goal. Senior defenseman Grady Slepica then scored on a shot from the point at 10:14 for the game-winning goal.
Northern Edge responded with a goal from Henrik Lind (Aaron Smith) at 11:59.
Jase Tobako went to the box for elbowing at 15:14 and then Paul Boelk also got sent to the box for Nothern Edge at 16:42 for tripping Graning in the neutral zone and the teams played four-on-four for 33 seconds.
The Eagles took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission after a huge turnaround from the first period. They started the third with 15 seconds of four-on-four and then had 1:27 of power play time.
The third period was all Eagles. Jase Tobako (Rylan Tobako, Scheideman) scored at 1:41 to take a 4-2 lead.
Northern Edge took three penalties in the period and at 5:46 Scheideman (Graning, Gunnar Hanson) scored a power play goal off a back door one-timer to take a 5-2 lead. At 11:11 of the third Jase Tobako (Cooper Wright, Graning) scored their sixth goal of the game, and at 16:12 the cherry on top came in the form of one last power play goal from Graning (Jase Tobako, Slepica).
The Eagles’ power play finished the night two-for-five (40 percent) and the penalty kill was two-for-three (67 percent). Junior goaltender Declan Weber made 29 saves (.935 percent) for his fourth win of the season.
Becker/Big Lake picked up a second straight win the next day when they beat Prairie Centre 6-2 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Graning had a hat-trick and three assists for a six-point game. Jase Tobako scored two goals with two assists and Scheideman scored a goal and had an assist. Andrew Holm made 26 saves (.929) for his second win of the season.
Earlier in the week Becker/Big Lake lost 10-1 to Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Graning (Logan Ahlbrecht, Wright) scored the lone goal. Holm made 26 saves on 33 shots on goal (.788) and Thomas Zerwas made four saves on seven shots (.571).
Earlier this week on Tuesday Becker/Big Lake (6-8, 1-5) played Moose Lake Area (3-9). On Thursday they play Chisago Lakes (4-5-1, 2-1-1) and on Tuesday, Jan. 24 they play Mora/Milaca (4-7-1) at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena starting at 7:15.
