Becker and Big Lake co-op to make the Eagles boys hockey team. The Eagles are led by Head Coach Zach Barzee and assisted by Tom Kluk, Erick Sjoquist, Greg Mullen and Lindsey Hartfiel. The Eagles had a few players put up some points individually, but did not enjoy the overall team success they would have liked. Their season ended in a section 5A play-in game loss against Pine City Area.
The Eagles finished the 2020-21 season 3-15-1, 1-11-1 in the Mississippi 8. Senior forward Tyler Schmitt led the Eagles last year with 39 points (22 goals/17 assists) in 19 games. Senior forwards Jacob Bahe, Ethan Tobako and Trenten Rupar were the other players to average at least one point per game and were all lost to graduation last spring.
Two goalies, Alec Anderson and Mitch Reasoner, were also both seniors that Becker/Big Lake lost to graduation. They both got action in at least 16 games.
There are plenty of opportunities for players this year to step up with 120 out of 138 points scored between skaters last season lost to graduation.
“We have a great group of kids who are doing well academically. They work really hard in practice and are good people,” said Barzee. “I have high expectations for them and I believe that as a team we will find success no matter what happens on the scoreboard,” he added.
This is the third year that the Eagles have been in the M8 conference. They finished last in the standings the previous two years and despite the points they lost to graduation the 2021-22 Becker/Big Lake co-op have a chance to get out of the cellar this season.
Monticello and Chisago Lakes are the two teams likely to be battling at the top for the conference title.
The Eagles are 1-2 to begin the season with their win coming against Moose Lake Area, 9-3, on Thursday, Dec. 2. Sophomore Jase Tobako scored four goals in the victory. Senior defenseman Luke Bordson and sophomore forward Brayden Graning both picked up three assists. Six other Eagles picked up multiple points in the victory as well.
Sophomore goaltender Declan Weber picked up the victory, the first of his career, on 18 saves.
That is the kind of potential Barzee sees while he tries to move up in the Mississippi 8 standings this year. Tabako leads the Eagles so far with six points (five goals and an assist) in three games. Graning is second with five points (a goal and four assists) and senior forward Jack Beckstrom has four points (a goal and three assists) to round out their top three scorers so far through just three games. Seven Eagles are averaging at least one point per game. If they can keep getting points spread out over multiple players and that will help keep the defense honest so they can’t hone in on stopping one line.
Their first conference game will be against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Princeton Ice Arena.
