2023 Big Lake Hornets gymnastics state champs

The 2023 MSHSL State Girls Gymnastics Class A meet champions. The Big Lake Hornets beat state runner-up Detroit Lakes 147.650-146.150. Back row: Lanny Goldsmith, Abby Schreifels, Ava Heinen, Kaelyn Dietz, Britney Krumrei, Katie Goracke, Breanna Ziembo, Grace McCrone, Autumn Grunewald, Sam Merten, Liliana Rousu, Theresa Johnson, and Kris Kitzman. Front row: Addison Doring, Calla Morris, Allie Lu, Allie Goracke, Amber Grunewald, Gabby Gardner, and Lindsey Shoop. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It was a two-horse race between Big Lake and Detroit Lakes for the 2023 MSHSL State Girls Gymnastics Class A state championship meet on Friday, Feb. 24. The meet was held at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paull. Big Lake had already taken down Detroit Lakes twice this season, including the True Team state meet in late January when the Hornets won by 0.2 points.

The battle went down to the final rotation once again. Big Lake finished on the balance beam, where they posted the top score of 37.050 and beat Detroit Lakes 147.650-146.150 to claim the state title.

Allie Lu

Sophomore Allie Lu performs her floor routine during the Class A state gymnastics team meet, Friday, Feb. 24 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. 
Katie Goracke

Senior Katie Goracke during her routine on the uneven bars. She scored 8.675 on the bars to help the team score of 35.800.
Britney Krumrei

Senior Britney Krumrei celebrates with her coaches after nailing her routine on the bars. She scored 9.475 on the bars to push Big Lake up to a team score of 35.800.
Amber Grunewald

Junior Amber Grunewald during her routine on the balance beam.  

