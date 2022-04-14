Alec Robbins is a professionally ranked Formula DRIFT driver that races out of Becker and is currently ranked as the 24th driver on the professional circuit. In 2016, Robbins won the series and was named Rookie of the Year.
2022 is going to be his first year as a full-time driver for the entire eight race series, in addition to some other events as well that aren’t part of the pro series circuit.
There are two main aspects when it comes to drifting. The first is just drifting in general, which fundamentally is oversteering a car during a turn and maintaining control of the vehicle during the duration of the turn. You slide on the track and try to get as close to the wall as possible without hitting it. Secondly, there is tandem drifting, which involves multiple cars at once. A lead car is followed by a train of one or more cars behind that lead car. The cars then slide in a train while trying to maintain as close of a proximity as possible.
Professional drifting is tandem driving and that’s what Robbins does. Professional drifting is a judged sport, not a race to a finish line. There are two cars on the course at the same time, a lead car and a follow car. The lead car drives a predetermined course and tries to drift in certain zones as close to the wall as possible. The follow car follows the lead car as close as possible.
“I always think of it as like a last lap battle in any other kind of motorsport. There’s two guys neck and neck giving it everything they have to make it to the finish line and win. That’s how drifting is, but it’s like that every single time,” Robbins explained.
Robbins’ family has always been into cars and motorsports and some of his earliest memories are at the race track. That steered him in the direction of his eventual professional occupation.
“When I grew up and started driving cars and getting into cars, drifting just kind of fell into place I guess. Everything came full circle,” said Robbins.
It was never in his plans to become a professional drift driver, it happened organically as he spent his time around extreme sports. Robbins started out just racing in local events and as his talents started to grow, he found his way onto the professional Formula DRIFT series.
Robbins and some of his friends in college spent their free time modifying cars and they ended up at a drift event one day, unbeknownst to Robbins, there was a pretty good local scene for drift racing and it all snowballed from there.
He had seen clips on the internet so he knew a little bit about drifting, but after he and his friends spectated their first drift event, Robbins’ interest in the sport grew.
“We found that event and met some people there and then I just started doing local stuff. It’s actually a huge community around here. When I started driving, there were like two events a year in Minnesota. Now we have events every other weekend all summer long. It’s pretty wild,” said Robbins. “When we started out, there were probably 20 cars maybe. Now we have 100 car events that sellout within minutes,” added Robbins.
Back in college, Robbins attended an event in Elko (now Elko New Market), and one of the drivers had a truck similar to one Robbins owned. When he saw the truck sliding it gave him the itch to go out and start drifting himself.
Drifting essentially comes down to car control and which driver can maintain control of their car as they lose traction during the turns. That’s just during the race however, there’s a lot more that goes into drifting that occurs before the engine is even started.
“You learn a lot about cars. You’re always breaking stuff and fixing things and learning the ins and outs of every part of the automobile. And then when you’re actually out driving, you learn so much. I’ve been doing it for 10 years now and every time I drive I’m learning something new,” said Robbins.
“You start out doing donuts. Then you learn how to slide one way and then the other way and then you learn how to transition the drifts. Then going from that to doing tandems with your friends. It takes a lot of trust and a lot of skill. If one person messes up, you can crash pretty easily,” said Robbins.
There’s times Robbins is driving upwards of 100 miles per hour mere inches away from walls. It’s a wild sport that takes tons of practice in order to perform safely. It’s pretty much all trial and error.
On a general drift event weekend there’s different sign ups for different run groups. And most of the local events are two or three day long events. Lots of people end up camping out all weekend.
As far as driving goes, there’s different run groups for different skill levels. They’re a lot of fun for spectators and drivers alike. A lot of times spectators can purchase a rider wristband that allows them to ride in the passenger seat during some of the events.
Robbins races in the Formula DRIFT professional series, which is in the top tier of professional drifting in the entire world. Formula DRIFT is an eight round championship series that takes place during the summer. The first event this year was in Long Beach, California beginning on Friday, April 1 and ran through the following day. The last event takes place in the middle of October.
“It’s really cool. It’s really wild to be a part of it and experience it. I’ve been driving with guys that I grew up watching. It’s insane being a part of it and it’s surreal sometimes going out and lining up next to these guys,” said Robbins.
Robbins races in the pro series that started in 2004. There’s also now a prospec series that was started in 2014, which is a stepping stone from the grassroots level before the professional series.
Robbins is going to be at an Edina Realty, Heitz-Gardner Group open house on Tuesday, May 3 at 690 Humboldt Drive in Big Lake. He will be available for autographs and photos with his car.
