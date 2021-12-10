Monticello boys swim and dive is led by Head Coach Dirk Westveer who returns for his 35th season on the deck for the Magic boys after ten seasons with the girls team. Westveer is assisted by John Sampson with diving and Nelson Krause for swimming.
Last season was a good one for the Magic going undefeated at 6-0 in conference swim meets and 10-2 overall on the season. They placed second during the section swim meet and finished 11th at state based on some individual scores since they did not go to state as a team.
The Magic lost five guys to graduation, including Jacob Baird, who swims at St. Cloud State University, and Tanner Branson, who went to Brigham Young Idaho.
The red and black return two great divers in senior Dakotah Parker and sophomore MJ Arns. Both divers finished in the top five during the state meet last year. They head the diving team, which will be one of Monticello’s greatest strengths this season.
Seniors Clay Megaw, Cade Hansen and Paul Warmka and sophomores Paul Fasen and Jason Jones will be some of the top swimmers that will lead the way. It’s a strong veteran group that will help Monticello finish undefeated in the conference once again. The freestyle and backstroke events will be the strongest for the Magic after losing some guys that were strong in the fly and the individual medley to weaken those events.
Megaw in the breaststroke and Parker for diving are already the current record holders in their events at Monticello and will break their own records again this season.
It will be another strong season for Monticello in the Mississippi 8, but the bar is set higher. The goal is to improve on their second place finish at the section meet and the rewards that come with. It’s a good outlook again for the 2021-22 version of the boys swim and dive team at Monticello.
