Dillon Naumann named Magic boys basketball head coach

Dillon Naumann was named as the new head coach for Monticello’s varsity boys basketball team on Wednesday, June 9.
Monticello Athletic Director Gary Revenig was thrilled to hire the longtime assistant, “We’re excited to have him on board. He’s coming with a lot of experience. He’s shown us he has the passion and the energy.”
The new head coach comes at an opportune time for the Magic. The red and black ended their season on a Cinderella run to state. As the seventh seed, Monticello upset St. Francis by one during the section quarterfinals before going on to take out Rocori and then Delano for the 5AAA championship in March to make it to the state tournament.
“We ended on a high note and return with a strong team,” Gary Revenig said. “He came highly recommended from Princeton. He’s been an assistant for several years and wanted the challenge of coaching his own team,” added Revenig.
The Magic lost six seniors, but Coach Naumann will have plenty of talent to work with. Their top two leading scorers return with guards Wyatt Sawatzke and Carson Kolles, who led the Magic in scoring with 19.3 points per game last season.
Naumann helped Princeton enjoy quite the run last season when the Tigers finished 18-2 before losing to Hibbing in the section 7AAA championship. They won 17 games in a row from Jan 22 to March 23.
Being an assistant coach for several years Naumann enjoyed a lot of success with Princeton. Now Monticello is hoping they can capture that magic with him for the red and black.
Athletic Director Revenig noted how happy that Monticello is to have Naumann aboard and are excited to move forward with him and the experience and leadership he brings to the program.
