14-year-old barrel racer Bailey DesMarais. After qualifying in mid-Sept. DesMarais travels to Las Vegas for the barrel racing Junior World Finals in early Dec. 

Bailey DesMarais, a 14-year-old from Monticello Middle School, qualified for the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada for barrel racing. She will compete on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 8. If she qualifies the final round takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Bailey has spent her entire life around horses as her mom, Katie is into horses herself.

