he Monticello and Big Lake dance teams competed at the class 4AA section tournament at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School on Saturday, Feb. 5. Monticello finished no worse than seventh in either event amongst 14, the most ever at a section 4AA event. Big Lake jazz had their best finish since the early 2000’s.
There are more judges at sections so scores are based on a maximum of 800 points instead of the usual 500. The Magic jazz team finished in seventh place with 510 points. Big Lake finished in eighth with 466 points. The Hornets’ eighth place finish above seven other teams is the most teams they’ve finished over since the early 2000’s. Last year they placed seventh, but there were less teams.
“With almost an entirely new team and one seventh grader, one eighth grader, one ninth grader, two tenth graders, one eleventh grader and one twelfth grader, we went into the competition as underdogs but had a tremendous result! We are excited to continue to move in the right direction and build our program to be the best it can be. I’m excited to see what the future holds for this awesome group of dancers,” stated Hornets Head Coach Kayla Kleinsteuber.
The Magic high kick team finished in sixth place with 510 points. Big Lake finished in 14th with 419 points, 50 points ahead of Rock Ridge.
The top three teams in each event advance to state. Sauk Rapids-Rice, Becker and Detroit Lakes sent their jazz teams to state while Rocori replaced Detroit Lakes sending their high kick teams to state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.