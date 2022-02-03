Dan graduated from the University of Minnesota-Morris with a double major in biological science and health and a minor in physical education. He was a health teacher in Monticello for 34 years.
While teaching, he also began coaching the Monticello Girls, as Head Coach from 1977 to 1986 and was active in developing Monticello’s youth program. Monticello was the start of him coaching girls basketball where he never lost that loving feeling and continued throughout his coaching career to be an influential advocate for women’s basketball.
After leaving Monticello to pursue coaching at the collegiate level, Dan became the Anoka-Ramsey Community College (ARCC) Women’s Basketball Head Coach from 1987 to 1996. Winning multiple State Championships and then the Jr. College National Championship. This was the first college Women’s basketball team, at any level, from MN to win a National Championship. In 2016, Dan was inducted into the ARCC Hall of Fame with his National Championship team and again in 2020, individually, for his accomplishments as the Women’s Basketball Coach.
Dan came back to Monticello in 2010, as the Assistant Coach helping Craig Geyen and the Monticello Magic Girls Basketball Team to multiple State Tournament appearances.
Dan resides in Monticello with his lovely wife Linda and this August they will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary! Dan keeps busy at their lake home with friends and family along with following around his six grandkids and all their activities.
This story was submitted by Monticello girls basketball.
