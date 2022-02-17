Dakotah Parker takes off with record

Dakotah Parker already broke 300 earlier this season in the one meter dive to set the pool record for Monticello. During the Magic’s last dual against Elk River on Thursday, Feb. 8, Parker broke his school record once again.
Parker scored 318.50 in Elk River to break his own record and the only diver in school history to break 300, and now he’s done it twice.
It’s not a surprise to those who know Parker, who can be described as a good kid and a hard worker. The hard work paid off for Parker, who has been diving for Monticello since he was in seventh grade.
Diving coach and Parker’s former fifth grade teacher, John Sampson saw Parker compete as a gymnast and wanted him to dip his head into the pool. Sampson saw right away Parker had the talent as soon as he climbed up to the board, “he’s a coach’s dream as far as talent in diving, he’s top notch,” said Sampson. “He sees and does things a lot better than a lot of kids,” added Sampson.
Despite coming off his first record breaking meet, Parker said he didn’t really feel the best in warmups before Elk River. It took him a little time to adjust to the board and then it kind of all just came together for the senior, “Everything came together and I was pumped up because of all the adrenaline,” said Parker.
After his third or fourth dives Parker realized he had a good score going. He scored a nine on his second to last dive and that’s when he saw his score was “up there.” He felt vindicated by his performance since warmups and felt really good to end the meet.
The boards at each pool aren’t necessarily physically any different, Parker said there can be a bit of a mental block getting used to a different board, “there’s a feeling they are different. You just have to get used to them by jumping on them a little bit. It’s not a major change, but it’s just your mind is playing tricks on you,” said Parker.
Diving requires as much mental fortitude as much as it does physical skill. The mind plays a big part in diving, and Parker battled through a lot of adversity during his career from the tragic passing of his father as a freshman to his back injury as a junior that kept him from competing.
Swim Head Coach Dirk Westveer couldn’t say enough good things about Parker. “He’s always ready to go. He’s got a lot of good personal qualities. He works his butt off. He’s constantly in motion,” said Westveer.
Since Elk River was Parker’s final regular season meet of his career, he won’t have a chance to break the record again, but he said breaking it again made him want to keep breaking his record again. But he is also happy that it gives somebody else a chance to break it now, particularly his current diving teammates, “I’m hoping Mj (Arns) or Gabe (McDermott) actually breaks it in the upcoming years, but if they don’t then it’ll give somebody else later on that I’m feeling I got when I broke it,” said Parker.
There’s not a lot of kids in high school who break 300 in diving very often. Most kids top out around the 270’s or 280’s, with some hitting in the 290’s, according to Sampson. That means there’s a very good chance Parker’s record is going to stand for a long time.
He might not be able to break the school record again, but Parker has a good chance to break the section record essentially as a lock to advance to the state tournament as the section champ for the second time. He’s favored to win the section again after doing it the first time as a sophomore, finishing only two or three points shy of the section record two years ago. He also made it to state his freshman year finishing in the top four of divers. He even almost qualified for state as an eighth grader. He finished in fifth, behind three other Magic divers who went one-two-three and another from a different school.
Top four advance to state.
At the Minnesota State High School League state tournament as a freshman, Parker finished twelfth. As a sophomore he finished in second to Storm Opdahl out of Chisago Lakes, Parker’s main competitor for the state title again this season.
There’s a big opportunity for Parker to dive collegiately should he choose to do so down the road, but of course for now his focus is on finishing this year and becoming the state diving champion.
Parker has two 11 dive meets to go to find out.
