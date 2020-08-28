Saturday, Aug. 22 —The Twins' struggles with Kansas City continued in a 7-2 loss Friday night in Kansas City, during which starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was hit by a batted ball and was put on the 10-day injured list the following day. And reliever Zack Littell left the game with a elbow inflammation and was also put on the IL.The Royals, 5-3 vs. the Twins, are 4-0 at home against Minnesota after the win which started with four runs off Odorizzi in the first inning. The Twins managed only six hits off Danny Duffy and four relievers. Duffy has a 3.85 ERA against the Twins in three starts against them this season. It was the first game of a 10-game road trip.
Sunday, Aug. 23— With Nelson Cruz sitting out the Twins took a 4-0 lead Saturday night, Eddie Rosario hitting a three-run homer in the first inning, and went on to a 7-2 win as Randy Dobnak, so far a candidate for AL Rookie of the Year, upped his record to 5-1. Dobnak was aided by a season-high three double plays in five innings. Tyler Duffey relieved in the sixth after the first two batters got on base against Dobnak and registered two strikeouts with the bases loaded to keep the lead at 4-2. Miguel Sano continued his hot hitting with a 458-foot solo homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the three-run seventh. The win kept the Twins a half game ahead of Cleveland (7-3 in their last 10 games) and a game ahead of Chicago (8-2 in their last 10).
Monday, Aug. 24 — The Twins won 5-4 at Kansas City Sunday but not without some tense moments as Taylor Rogers gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth that made the score 5-4, and had two runners on base before getting the final out. Cruz had blasted a long homer to center in the top of the inning that made the score 5-3. The Twins entered the game leading the major leagues with a .307 average with runners in scoring position. But they were only 3 for 17 in those situations in this game, having runners in scoring position in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th innings with no outs and failing to score. Sano had three hits and hit two doubles, stretching his streak to seven games with at least one extra-base hit. He's hitting .462 in the last six games and raised his average from .140 to .241 during that stretch. The Twins, who had 13 hits, gained a game on both Cleveland and Chicago and are 19-10, one game away from halfway through the season. They have 10 games left against Detroit (11-15), 7 against the White Sox (17-12) who are hitting home runs at a faster pace than Minnesota did in setting the major league record in 2019, and 6 with the Indians (17-11), including three in Cleveland the next three days.
Tuesday, Aug. 25 — Home runs by Nelson Cruz and the hot-hitting Miguel Sano gave the Twins (20-10) a 3-2 win in Cleveland Monday night. Kenta Maeda (4-0) got the win, pitching five innings, and Taylor Rogers had a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save. The win got the Twins to the halfway mark in the 60-game season and gave them a 2 1/2-game lead over both Cleveland and Chicago. All three teams were 7-3 in their past 10 games. Sano's two-run homer broke a 1-1 tie.
Wednesday, Aug. 26 — A 2-1 lead over Indian ace Shane Bieber disappeared in the sixth inning on a three-run homer off reliever Jorge Alcala and the Twins lost 4-2 in Cleveland. Second guesses are easy but starter Rich Hill had just struck out the last four batters he faced in five innings of one-run pitching and manager Rocco Baldelli replaced him after 78 pitches. Alcala has been good in relief but had a bad inning. Baldelli is big on pitch counts. The Twins struck out 12 times, the 12th time they have had 10 or more in 31 games this season.
Thursday, Aug. 27 — Minnesota took a 2-0 lead over the Indians in the first two innings but lost 6-3 as Jose Berrios (105 pitches in 5 2/3 innings), for the fifth time in seven games, failed to make it through six innings. The Twins could have had a much larger early lead but Nelson Cruz hit into a first-inning double play and Eddie Rosario was then thrown out at third on a hit to right field, even though he was already in scoring position. And LaMonte Wade got picked off first in the second inning. Max Kepler had homered to lead ofg the game, his 12th homer at Progressive
Field. The Twins tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh but reliever Sergio Romo gave up three runs in the bottom of the inning. I sometimes wish Romo would quit talking so much to the other team and concentrate on pitching. Minnesota catchers are hitting only .175 and have driven in only five runs. I had someone tell me I was being too critical of the Twins, now only a half game ahead of both Cleveland and Chicago, but he facts don't lie. They are 10-10 since their 10-2 start and, after averaging 8.3 runs a game in their first four games, they've averaged 2.9 since then and are tied for 10th in runs scored in the majors after being second in the majors in 2019. They're definitely a different team offensively. They are eighth in homers with 44 after leading last year (the White Sox have 55), 22nd in doubles (38 compared to Kansas City's 55), 13th in walks, 18th in on-base percentage, 18th in average, and have struck out more than 23 of the 30 teams. The lack of runs has been somewhat offset by good pitching but the lack of hitting, more than halfway through the season, showed in Cleveland. They have a four-game series starting in Detroit (13-16) tonight and probably need to go 3-1 against the Tigers if they want to stay in first place.
Friday, Aug. 28— There was no game on Thursday as the Twins and Tigers decided to postpone because of racial injustice and then play a doubleheader on Friday. It was one of seven MLB games postponed for that reason.
