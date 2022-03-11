For the fourth time in six years, the Moose are headed back to the state tournament. It was an incredible run for the Moose after upsetting the top seed in the section Little Falls on the road the previous week. Monticello drew St. Cloud Cathedral after the Crusaders upset Cambridge-Isanti in the semis.
The game was played in a neutral location in Elk River. The Monticello faithful showed up and filled the Furniture and Things Community Event Center in a sea of black and red.
Both teams looked pretty even, but only one of them had Wilson Dahlheimer. The senior forward scored all three of Monticello’s goals, including the game-winner with 11.7 seconds left as hats rained onto the ice to celebrate the hat-trick that sent their team back to the state tournament.
“He’s the engine that never stops,” said Head Coach Eric Nelson. “He drove the team all night long. Three goals in a section final, who does that right?” added Nelson.
The Moose needed to kill an early penalty when sophomore defenseman Cameron Schmitz got sent to the sin bin for a roughing minor. Cathedral got a back door one timer opportunity, but the pass didn’t connect and Monticello escaped unscathed. The Crusaders came up with a few more grade A chances, but were all Swedish, no finish.
Monticello senior goaltender Michael Biller made a glove save right after the penalty expired to keep the game at zeros.
Thanks to the early power play, it was all Cathedral early with Monticello struggling to sustain any offensive zone time. The ice started to shift in Monticello’s favor with about 9:13 left in the period after they were able to get a decent shot off after Cathedral iced the puck.
Biller continued to make saves to keep the Moose in the game. Despite the early penalty, the refs let the two teams play, which is exactly what you want.
That was until St. Cloud Cathedral was called for a hooking minor at 16:01 of the first sending Monticello to their only power play of the night.
The Moose made sure to take advantage.
Dahlheimer rifled a shot from the far side boards that beat the netminder at 16:50 of the first from junior forward Tyler Miller and senior forward Gavin Simon and the Moose took that 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
The second period started with more back and forth play until Dahlheimer struck again. Dahlheimer and Miller took advantage of an odd-man rush and Dahlheimer finished off a give-and-go one-timer to double their lead, 2-0. Junior forward Tyler Bitz earned the secondary assist at 7:41 of the second.
Cathedral answered with a goal at 12:56 of the second to cut their deficit in half. The Moose took their 2-1 lead into the second intermission.
The lead didn’t last for much longer. Just 55 seconds into the third the Crusaders got the equalizer at 2-2. After their goal there was a lot of back and forth without too much excitement.
That was until the waning moments of the third. At 14:39 Monticello took a too many men on the ice minor penalty. Biller made another sensational save with 1:39 left in the period to keep it tied. Biller saved a wraparound attempt and recovered to eat up the rebound as well.
The penalty expired with about 20 seconds left, which was more than plenty of time for Dahlheimer. The senior got a breakaway and with 11.7 seconds left beat the goaltender from the right circle to complete the hat-trick with the game-winner at 16:49 from junior forward Brayden Dunn. The Moose won 3-2 and punched their ticket to the X.
“It was insanity,” said Dahlhimer. I kind of just had a mind-blown look on my face. My teammates came surrounding me. The hats started raining down on me, it was like a dream,” said Dahlheimer on his last second game-winning goal.
“I had been shooting blocker side all night, but I knew he was going to be thinking that, so I just decided to go high-glove side and it went in,” added Dahlheimer.
The Moose took the fourth seed in the section and rode it all the way to the state tournament.
“It feels great. We had an up and down year. There were times we were struggling, but the guys really figured it out the last part of the season and this is the compilation of their efforts and I can’t give them enough credit for doing that,” said Nelson.
Monticello opens up the class A state tournament with Warroad in the state quarterfinals at the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul at 11 a.m.
