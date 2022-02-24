Dahlheimer joins Moose century club

It’s been a great career so far for Moose senior forward Wilson Dahlheimer. Since joining the team as a sophomore, nobody has more points than Dahlheimer. And on Saturday, Feb. 5 against Hutchinson on the road, Dahlheimer joined an exclusive club.
He entered the arena with 99 career points.
He left with 102.
The senior finished with a goal and two assists as Dahlheimer became only the sixth player in program history to reach 100 career points.
He still remembers the exact play he reached the 100 point milestone on, “it was right off the draw. Hutchinson had just scored a goal. We had to come back for a quick answer and I won the draw. Our d went d to d. I made a nice little sauce pass to Tyler Bitz. Bitz shot the puck and Tyler Miller scored so I got the second assist on that,” said Dahlheimer.
He also scored the game-tying goal late in the second that helped the Moose force overtime. The game ended in a 5-5 tie, but Dahlheimer said it was special to be around his guys after hitting a milestone like 100 points.
Moose Head Coach Eric Nelson mentioned how great of a person Dahlheimer is, “he’s a great kid. He’s the type of kid you want to pattern future players off of. His work ethic, his drive, his want, his leadership skills. He’s a great locker room guy and wants to push his teammates. All around he’s a great kid,” said Nelson.
The sixth all-time leading scorer in Moose history has a great attitude and it meshes well with his want-to on the ice. He combines skill with his physical nature and that helps the team in more ways than just his individual points do.
The writing’s been on the wall since Dahlheimer was two-years-old. His dad built an ice rink in their backyard and when Wilson saw his older brothers out there skating, he wanted nothing more than to join them on the ice. “I saw my brothers, Troy and Calvin, out there on the ice and I wanted to get out there and they couldn’t get me off since,” said Dahlheimer.
Troy Dahlheimer is the all-time leader in program history with 144 career points. Of course, Wilson is upset he wasn’t able to quite catch his brother on the all-time scoring list, but is happy with what he’s been able to achieve.
“It’s great. I mean obviously my brother being number one means a lot. That’s really cool to see. Kind of upset that I couldn’t reach it, but that’s a big number. Just being up there with some names like that is really special and means a lot to me,” said Dahlheimer.
“I’ve always looked up to my brother hockey wise and he’s always been a great guy. He’s always there to support me and he always has my back. I never got a chance to play with him because of our little age gap, but if it wasn’t for him supporting me and pushing me to be the player I am today, I don’t think I make it on that list,” said Dahlheimer
Wilson missed playing with Troy by just one year as Troy graduated while Wilson was a freshman.
Sophomore year was Dahlheimer’s first year on varsity. 100 points and a state tournament appearance later, the senior is wrapping up his time in a Moose sweater as he gets ready for section playoffs one last time.
He credited his senior linemates for taking him under their wing as a sophomore, “I started as a sophomore. I kind of got taken under the older guy’s wings. My couple linemates Gunnar Sibley and Gavin Brooks. Then I got moved up with some seniors, Brian Cornelius and Jeffrey Henrikson. They really took me under their wings. Helped me feel comfortable and let me be creative and then the points started coming,” said Dahlheimer.
The points started coming and they didn’t stop coming. Dahlheimer had 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 25 games as a sophomore when the Moose made it to the state tournament in 2019-20. As a junior the production slipped a bit as he scored nine goals with 16 assists for 25 points in 20 games, albeit during a hectic season with COVID and everything. As a senior Dahlheimer has exploded, scoring 19 goals in 25 games adding 22 assists for 41 points so far this season.
Dahlheimer thanked his coaches, family and of course, his girlfriend, for always supporting him throughout his career. He also mentioned the support from the community means a lot to him as well.
Dahlheimer and the Moose start their section playoff run against River Lakes on Wednesday at Moose Sherritt Arena. If they win they play Saturday against the winner of Little Falls and Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.