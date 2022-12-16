 Skip to main content
Curtain call for Coach Mac

Matt ‘Mac’ McLachlan calls it a career after 35 years of coaching

Matt Mac McLachlan

Matt McLachlan (middle) standing with his parents Doug (left) and Marie (right).

 Jared Hines / Hines Photography

At the end of the Monticello boys’ soccer season, longtime coach Matt “Mac” McLachlan called it a career, and what a career it was.

He coached for 35 years, 24 at the high school level. McLachlan finished with a career record of 276-125-23, 76-49-11 at Monticello from 2015 through 2022. He only had five losing seasons in his entire career.

