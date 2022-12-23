Ashley Fitzgibbons

Eighth-grade guard Ashley Fitzgibbons drives towards the hoop against St. Cloud. Fitzgibbons led the Hornets with 20 points, Monday, Dec. 19 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Big Lake girls basketball struggled with their free throw shooting and turnovers in a 67-57 loss to the St. Cloud Crush on Monday. Despite making ten threes, the Hornets shot just 3-12 from the charity stripe.

They had to play the foul game in their comeback attempt and the Crush didn’t play along. St. Cloud made 15 free throws to hold onto their lead. Big Lake struggled with turnovers and giving up offensive rebounds, particularly after free throws. The Crush got a lot of second chance opportunities.

