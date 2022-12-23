Big Lake girls basketball struggled with their free throw shooting and turnovers in a 67-57 loss to the St. Cloud Crush on Monday. Despite making ten threes, the Hornets shot just 3-12 from the charity stripe.
They had to play the foul game in their comeback attempt and the Crush didn’t play along. St. Cloud made 15 free throws to hold onto their lead. Big Lake struggled with turnovers and giving up offensive rebounds, particularly after free throws. The Crush got a lot of second chance opportunities.
Both teams also agreed to use a 35-second shot clock. It didn’t have much effect on the game, but the Hornets did have one shot-clock violation after they couldn’t get any of their looks to hit the rim.
“It keeps the game going,” said senior center Emma Jacobs. “It’s a lot quicker than we’re used to because teams were able to hold the ball before, but now you have to get going otherwise your time runs out.”
Jacobs thought the offense executed okay, but screening and communication off screens need to improve. “We’re definitely getting better as the season goes on,” mentioned Jacobs.
Not being able to practice a lot last week with the weather conditions probably didn’t help either heading into Monday night’s game.
After giving up an early two, eighth-grade guard Ashley Fitzgibbons drilled a three to take the lead. With 15:23 remaining in the opening half, junior forward Abigail Polacec hit her first three to take a 6-3 lead.
The Hornets’ offense was able to generate a lot of open threes. Fitzgibbons was the main beneficiary as she made five threes. Good ball movement ended up in Polacec finishing an open layup with 12:10 left to take a 10-7 lead.
Big Lake also put themselves in foul trouble in the first half. St. Cloud got to the line a bunch in the first half. Senior guard Jessie Moyer and sophomore guard Mya Knapp both hit a three of their own with Knapp banking hers home to take a 16-13 lead.
With 8:14 left junior forward Rylie Sternquist nailed a pull-up three to retake a three-point lead, 20-17. Big Lake went on a cold streak and didn’t score their next bucket until there was 2:59 left in the half on a Sternquist catch-and-shoot corner three. The long ball pulled the Hornets to within two, 25-23.
One issue for Big Lake was not being able to box out St. Cloud, particularly on free throws. St. Cloud went on a run to end the half and a Fitzgibbons three cut the score to 32-26 just before the half ended.
Moyer opened up the scoring in the second half with a baseline jumper to pull the Hornets within four. Fitzgibbons came down and scored another bucket to make it a two-point game, 32-30.
The Crush went on a 7-0 run that Fitzgibbons temporarily stopped with a three at the top of the key with 13:05 left that cut the deficit to 37-33. But the run continued and after the Crush hit a three with 10:33 to go that put them up 45-34.
Senior center Emma Jacobs got a layup to fall and then Sternquist hit a pull-up near the free throw line to make it a ten-point game, 48-38. Moyer later hit a corner two-point jumper to bring it within single digits, but the teams kept trading buckets.
Knapp got it within double digits again but St. Cloud answered with a bucket of their own to keep it at ten.
Sternquist and Fitzgibbons eventually hit three-pointers to pull Big Lake within four, 52-48. St. Cloud kept converting second-chance opportunities that kept Big Lake just out of reach.
The game was closer than the final indicated, but Big Lake just couldn’t string together enough stops to complete the comeback as they lost 67-57.
“I think the biggest thing was the offensive rebounds we gave up,” said Head Coach Rey Robinson. “They overpowered us a little bit.”
Fitzgibbons led the Hornets with 20 points on seven buckets, five of them threes and one free throw. Sternquist was second with 15 points. Knapp and Moyer tied for third with 7 points each.
Big Lake (0-5) has a chance for their first win against Spectrum (4-2) on Tuesday night. The Hornets then play in the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud Apollo High School on Thursday and Friday. They play Rockford (2-4) on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Friday’s game is against Holdingford (3-2) at 5:45 p.m. They lost 65-20 to New Peague on Friday, Dec. 16.
